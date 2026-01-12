Greenberg Traurig's Richard A. Rosenbaum Inducted into Lawdragon Hall of Fame for Leadership, Real Estate

5 other Greenberg Traurig attorneys named to 2026 Leading Lawyers list

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been inducted into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame, recognizing his exceptional and enduring leadership in the legal profession.

In addition, Lawdragon recognized five Greenberg Traurig attorneys on its 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

A widely respected thought and change leader, Rosenbaum joined Greenberg Traurig in 1985 as its 90th lawyer and played a central role in shaping and executing the strategies that fueled the firm's transformation into a leading global law firm. Today, Greenberg Traurig has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 offices spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Rosenbaum is known for balancing growth with a commitment to the firm's core values, including high ethics, respect, fairness, loyalty, and merit. He has been instrumental in preserving Greenberg Traurig's distinctive culture while positioning the firm at the forefront of innovation, often as a first mover in new markets, practices, and business models. He is also credited with founding the firm's "Commitment to Excellence" program, a cornerstone initiative designed to ensure that Greenberg Traurig's values remain integral to its global practice and brand.

Rosenbaum's business acumen, work ethic, and competitive drive are rooted in his upbringing in Queens, New York, where he worked throughout his education and built an entrepreneurial title business while attending law school in the evenings.

Rosenbaum's induction into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame reflects a career defined by principled leadership, strategic vision, and lasting impact on the legal profession.

In addition to Rosenbaum, Lawdragon recognized five other Greenberg Traurig attorneys this year. The publication said its Leading Lawyers in America are chosen for their excellence over a career of at least 15 years, through extensive research, discussions with peers, and nominations.

The five Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized in 2026, and the practice they were recognized for, were:

