Texas ER Doctor Shares Safety Tips to Keep Young Children Out of the Emergency Room This Christmas

Holiday toy safety, medicine storage, fire prevention, burns, choking, and pool awareness top the list of reminders

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across Texas decorate trees, wrap presents, and prepare to hit the road for holiday family gatherings, Texas emergency room physician, Dr. Christopher L Huerta, MD, is urging parents of infants, toddlers, and young children to keep safety at the top of their Christmas list.

Dr. Huerta is a board-certified emergency medicine specialist in Midland, TX, and the Medical Director of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Midland, TX.

Each year in the U.S., thousands of children are treated in emergency departments for holiday-related injuries, including toy-related accidents, such as chokings, burns, poisonings, and drownings, and Texas consistently reports high numbers of pediatric injuries from preventable home and recreation incidents.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an estimated 154,700 toy-related injuries were treated in U.S. emergency departments in 2023, with children aged 12 and under accounting for the vast majority of cases.

Dr. Christopher L Huerta said that December brings a noticeable uptick in toy-related injuries in metro areas such as Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Odessa, Texarkana, Midland, College Station, Killeen, San Antonio, and Austin.

"Parents are juggling a lot this time of year, and it's easy for small hazards to slip through the cracks. In December, we see toys that are too small, kids getting into medications, preventable burns, and tragedies around pools or bathtubs. A few simple steps can keep our kids safe and out of the ER," he said.

The SignatureCare ER physician emphasized the importance of toy safety, advising parents to select age-appropriate gifts and avoid toys with small parts, magnets, or button batteries. He also highlighted the importance of medicine safety, reminding families to lock away prescriptions and vitamins and to ask visiting relatives to store pill bottles securely.

Holiday fire hazards are another concern. Candles, fireplaces, and space heaters should never be left unattended, and smoke detectors should be tested regularly, preferably before guests arrive. In the kitchen, unattended cooking remains one of the leading causes of holiday fires.

In Texas, warm winter days mean backyard pools are still in use. Dr. Huerta emphasized that children should never be left unsupervised near water, and pool gates and covers should be secured when not in use.

He reminded parents of the dangers of leaving alcohol within easy reach of children.

"Also, during Christmas, hot drinks, pots, and pans should be kept out of reach, while foods such as grapes, hot dogs, and candy canes should be cut into safe sizes for young children. Decorations like glass ornaments, tinsel, and electrical cords should be kept out of reach of curious hands, and alcohol must be stored safely, as even small amounts can be toxic to children," he added.

Dr. Christopher L Huerta said that his wish is for Texas families to enjoy the season without ending up in the ER, and a few extra steps can make all the difference.

