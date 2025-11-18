Texans Urged to Guard Against the Flu as Families Gather for Thanksgiving Holidays

Dr. Adolfo Alvino, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and the medical director of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Odessa, TX, said doing everything we can to prevent spreading the flu to our friends and family this holiday season is the best gift we can give them.

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texans prepare to gather around the table for Thanksgiving, a board-certified emergency room physician is urging families to take simple precautions to keep the flu from being the "uninvited guest" this holiday season.

Emergency rooms across the state are already seeing an uptick in flu cases, and Dr. Adolfo Alvino, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and the medical director of SignatureCare Emergency Center in Odessa, TX, said it's a reminder that the virus spreads quickly when families come together indoors.

"Thanksgiving is one of our favorite times of the year. Families come together for food, family, and togetherness, but it's also a time when the flu can move from one person to another in a heartbeat," he said.

Flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu talk, sneeze, or cough. People can also contract the flu if they touch a surface or object contaminated with the live virus and then touch their mouth, nose, or eyes.

Dr. Alvino recommends getting a flu shot, staying home if you feel sick, washing hands often, and covering coughs and sneezes.

"For those who haven't yet been vaccinated, it's not too late. The flu shot can still reduce the severity of illness and prevent hospitalizations. I am asking Texans to take a few easy steps to protect themselves and their loved ones this Thanksgiving," he said.

"Emergency rooms experience a noticeable spike in flu cases immediately after holiday gatherings, as people often let their guard down when surrounded by family and friends. What might be a mild cold to one person could land someone else in the hospital," he continued.

Dr. Alvino emphasized that certain groups, including the young, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems, are at a greater risk of contracting the flu this season.

"They're the ones we see most often in the emergency room with serious flu complications, things like pneumonia, dehydration, and breathing trouble. They need to get protection from the flu. People in those higher risk groups are more likely to get seriously sick if they do get the flu, and some will inevitably need to be hospitalized and even die from their infections," he said.

"If you're coughing, running a fever, or just feeling run down, it's better to skip the gathering this year. It's tough to miss out, but it's one of the kindest things you can do to protect your family," he said.

With Texas emergency rooms and hospitals bracing for busy holiday weeks ahead, the message from Dr. Alvino is clear: a little prevention now can mean a healthier holiday for everyone.

"A healthy holiday is a happy holiday. Let's work together to protect our most vulnerable Texans and make this Thanksgiving memorable for all the right reasons," Dr. Alvino added.

