Texas Foodies TV, Created by The Time Group, Spotlights Summer Entertainment at Live Nation Venues

DALLAS, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Foodies TV, a part of the TG Network and sponsored by Best of Guide®.com, announced the launch of a new episode that spotlights the exciting live entertainment options in Dallas this summer. Host Nikky Phinyawatana sat down with Skip Wallace, Director of Sales for Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, and learned of leading entertainers who will be performing at Live Nation venues as well as VIP renovations occurring at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Live Nation owns four venues in the Dallas area including: Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park, the Toyota Music Factory, House of Blues and South Side Ballroom. The Dos Equis Pavilion seats 20,000 in their outdoor concert venue that operates May through October. Mr. Wallace shared the star studded line up of entertainers that covers a large music genre. Guests will enjoy Jimmy Buffet, Florida Georgia Line, Hootie and the Blowfish, the Goo Goo Dolls, Santana, blink-182 & Lil Wayne, the Zac Brown Band and so much more. Visit https://livemu.sc/2Hy4pah for full listing of concert dates.

"Texas Foodies TV viewers will love this episode as they learn about the incredible entertainment venues that are right here in Dallas," commented Chef Nikky Phinyawatana, Host of Texas Foodies TV. "Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park offers the perfect setting for summer evening concerts with a large selection of local craft beer and VIP accommodations."

Mr. Wallace then shared with viewers about the VIP upgrades available at Dos Equis Pavilion including VIP parking, a VIP entrance and reserve seats. In addition to great entertainment, guests can enjoy a great selection of beer, wine and food choices. Click for Photos

"The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has so much to offer in the way of food and entertainment. We are thrilled to give Texas Foodies viewers an inside look of what is available," commented Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group and Creator of Texas Foodies TV.

Texas Foodies TV is streamed on all social media platforms including digital publications, created by The Time Group, which will be distributed digitally to over 450,000 foodies. If you would like to have your restaurant or upcoming event showcased on Texas Foodies TV, contact Margaret McKoin at 817.403.0866 or via email at margaret@thetimegroup.net.

Media Contact: Margaret McKoin

Margaret@thetimegroup.net

Telephone: 817-403-0866

SOURCE Texas Foodies TV

Related Links

https://thetimegroup.net

