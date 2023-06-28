Texas Hospital Association Selects 24By7Security as Endorsed Partner for Cybersecurity and Compliance Services

Partnership makes available strong capabilities in cybersecurity and compliance services to Texas hospitals and health systems

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24By7Security, Inc. (24By7Security), a leading cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) as a member of their esteemed Endorsed Partner Program. This collaboration is designed to enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure and compliance readiness of healthcare organizations across Texas.

Through this collaboration, THA members will benefit from exclusive access to 24By7Security's industry-leading cybersecurity expertise and receive tailored support to enhance their security and compliance postures. With the combined efforts of THA and 24By7Security, Texas hospitals and healthcare organizations can proactively mitigate cyber risks, protect patient privacy, and ensure the delivery of quality care.

THA is a renowned association representing more than 450 hospitals and health systems throughout Texas. Their mission is to support and empower healthcare providers by delivering valuable resources, advocacy, and innovative solutions. The Endorsed Partner Program is a strategic initiative that brings together industry-leading companies, such as 24By7Security, to provide specialized services and solutions to THA members.

"24By7Security is thrilled to become a part of the Texas Hospital Association's Endorsed Partner Program," said Sanjay Deo, President and Founder of 24By7Security. "We recognize the critical role that cybersecurity plays in protecting patient data and ensuring the smooth operations of healthcare institutions. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide THA members with tailored cybersecurity and compliance solutions that address their unique challenges."

By leveraging 24By7Security's expertise, THA members will have access to a wide range of services, including risk assessments , penetration testing , incident response planning, HIPAA compliance support, security awareness training, virtual CISO services, and much more. These solutions are designed to help healthcare organizations identify vulnerabilities, develop robust cybersecurity strategies, and maintain regulatory compliance in an ever-changing threat landscape.

"The addition of 24By7Security to THA's Endorsed Partner Program strengthens our commitment to promoting cybersecurity and compliance best practices among our members," said John Hawkins, President and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association. "We are excited to work with Sanjay Deo and the 24By7Security team to provide our healthcare facilities with the necessary tools and knowledge to safeguard their sensitive data and maintain patient trust."

For more information about 24By7Security and its comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance solutions, please visit https://www.24by7security.com/ . To learn more about the Texas Hospital Association, visit www.tha.org.

About 24By7Security

24By7Security provides a robust menu of cybersecurity and compliance advisory services in a variety of industries, both regulated and non-regulated, including healthcare, financial services, education, and others. Promulgating industry security standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, HITRUST Framework, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, NIST Standards 800-53 and 800-171, and CMMC, the firm's experienced and highly credentialed staff include Certified CSF Practitioners, PCI Qualified Security Assessors (QSA), CMMC Registered Practitioners (RP), Certified Information Security Systems Professionals (CISSP), Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioners (HCISPP), Certified Information Security Managers (CISM), Certified Information Systems Auditors (CISA), Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH), and others. The award-winning firm is certified as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the CMMC Accreditation Body, as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council, and as a HITRUST Authorized Readiness Licensee. To learn more, visit https://www.24By7Security.com.

About THA

The Texas Hospital Association (THA) is the primary advocate and resource for hospitals and health systems throughout Texas. Representing over 450 hospitals and health systems, THA serves as a collective voice for the healthcare industry, providing advocacy, resources, and innovative solutions to support member organizations. The Endorsed Partner Program brings together industry-leading companies to deliver specialized services and solutions to THA members, helping them address challenges and drive excellence in patient care.

