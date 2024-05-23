Texas Instruments and Vernier Science Education to Help Deepen Students' STEM Understanding through Real-Time Data Collection

Students can now wirelessly collect and analyze data on TI-Nspire™ CX II graphing calculators with Vernier Go Direct® sensors

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the companies' continued partnership, Texas Instruments (TI) and Vernier Science Education are offering a new app-based way for teachers to engage students in real-time, hands-on STEM learning. Students can now use six Vernier Go Direct® sensors in conjunction with the Vernier DataQuest® application on TI-Nspire™ CX II and TI-Nspire CX II CAS graphing calculators to wirelessly collect and analyze scientific data as they explore phenomena and think like real scientists.

"Data collection and graphing helps students visualize and interact with important math concepts, while teaching them the skills needed for success in science," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "Vernier has partnered with Texas Instruments for more than 20 years, and shares a commitment to helping teachers easily and efficiently accelerate STEM learning. This most-recent collaboration brings together the latest versions of each of our technologies, which are already being used in classrooms across the country today, to further support high-quality teaching and learning."

To get started with the data-collection and graphing process, teachers and students can download the latest operating system for free onto their TI-Nspire CX II or TI-Nspire CX II CAS graphing calculators. They can then connect any compatible Go Direct sensor wirelessly to their calculator using the TI-Bluetooth® Adapter or connect the sensor directly through USB. Compatible sensors currently include the Go Direct Motion, Go Direct Temperature, Go Direct Force and Acceleration, Go Direct Light and Color, Go Direct pH, and Go Direct Gas Pressure. Additional Go Direct sensors will be added in the future.

Once connected, students can open the Vernier DataQuest app on their calculator and easily start collecting a range of data, as well as repeat trials quickly to ensure the accuracy of the data. They can additionally view the data in multiple ways on the TI-Nspire CX II suite of applications—including Vernier DataQuest, Lists & Spreadsheets, and Data & Statistics—to deepen their analysis and understanding.

"Providing students with meaningful opportunities to engage in hands-on data collection and analysis is so beneficial in today's math and science classrooms," said Peter Balyta, PhD, president of Texas Instruments Education Technology. "This latest collaboration between TI and Vernier Science Education is not only making the data collection and analysis process faster and easier, it is providing students with increased opportunities to make scientific connections and engage in authentic learning."

To learn more about Vernier Go Direct sensors' compatibility with TI-Nspire CX II and TI-Nspire CX II CAS graphing calculators, as well as the ongoing partnership between TI and Vernier Science Education, visit https://www.vernier.com/math .

About Texas Instruments

Education Technology , a business of Texas Instruments, provides a wide range of tools connecting the classroom experience with real-world applications, helping students and teachers to explore mathematics and science interactively. TI's products and services are tested vigorously against recognized third-party research, which shows that the effective use of graphing calculators improves the mathematical skills of students and their attitudes toward mathematics. For more information, visit www.education.ti.com .

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping more than 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com .

Contact us at [email protected] or visit our news center.

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Science Education