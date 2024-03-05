Vernier Science Education Names Jill Hedrick as Its New Chief Executive Officer

Hedrick brings wealth of experience in education technology to longstanding science education company

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education has named Jill Hedrick as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With a wealth of leadership experience in the education technology industry, Hedrick will lead the 40-plus-year science company as it continues to grow as a values-aligned Perpetual Purpose Trust dedicated to helping educators build a science literate society.

"What stood out to me about Vernier Science Education is its longstanding history in serving science educators worldwide," said Hedrick. "My arrival to the company is in support of the continuation of this journey and I am honored to join the team. The roots of Vernier Science Education extend deep into the communities it serves, and as we continue to grow, keeping the legacy of providing for educators, employees, and the community at large will be a top priority of mine."

Hedrick is a passionate leader focused on the intersection of technology and social impact. Prior to joining Vernier Science Education, she held executive positions at NWEA, Turnitin, Edmentum/APEX Learning, and Discovery Education, among other technology companies. She has deep experience serving both domestic and international markets, and creating results-oriented, scalable, and diverse teams.

"While Jill's successful education career spans more than a decade, her passion for education stems from her growing up with a father who was an educator," said John Wheeler, the outgoing CEO of Vernier Science Education who will remain an active advisor for the company. "Our organization's robust foundation, enriched culture, and values ingrained by the Perpetual Purpose Trust will be strengthened under Jill's steadfast leadership."

As a recently formed Perpetual Purpose Trust, Vernier Science Education is able to uphold its core mission and values in perpetuity. This ensures that its social and charitable objectives remain a priority, secures the futures of its valued employees, and reinvests profits back into the business while sharing benefits across employees, customers, and communities.

With the transition to a Perpetual Purpose Trust, Vernier Science Education has joined other socially-conscious organizations, foundations, and companies committed to long-term sustainability, fostering a sense of purpose and commitment that extends far into the future.

Hedrick is the third CEO in Vernier Science Education's 40-plus-year history. She succeeds Dave Vernier, co-founder of Vernier Science Education, and John Wheeler, who has been CEO of the company since 2015.

To learn more about Vernier Science Education, visit www.vernier.com .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. As a Perpetual Purpose Trust, Vernier is able to uphold its core mission, values, and deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators indefinitely. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Science Education