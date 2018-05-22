Texas Instruments launches "STEM Squad" to keep students' math and science skills sharp over the summer

To help combat the so-called "summer slide" and keep students' STEM skills sharp, Texas Instruments (TI) is excited to launch a summer STEM tour, kicking off today at C.E. Williams Middle School for Creative and Scientific Arts in Charleston, South Carolina. From now through September, TI's STEM squad will visit school campuses across the country, offering project-based learning activities that make important STEM concepts relevant in real-world, meaningful ways. TI will also host live, virtual field trips throughout the summer to give even more students an opportunity to engage with STEM.

TI has put together a selection of fun and simple activities that introduce students from middle school through high school to STEM, coding and the basics of engineering design. For example, students can learn how to program an alarm that alerts an owner if they forget their pet in a hot car. Or, kids can experiment with robotics as they learn to program a calculator-controlled robotic car to navigate a volcano on Mars. Students at more than 50 school campuses across the country will experience TI's STEM curriculum this summer, helping to maintain their academic edge.

"Learning doesn't have to end when the last school bell rings," said Peter Balyta, president of TI Education Technology. "Summer is an ideal time for students to experiment with math, science and even basic engineering, without the added pressure of grades or tests. TI's summer STEM activities were designed with fun in mind, knowing that during the summer break, we need to work even harder to keep students engaged with STEM."

To explore TI's summer STEM resources and activities visit: https://education.ti.com/en/resources/stem.

*Excerpted from "Doesn't Every Child Deserve a Memorable Summer?," published by the National Summer Learning Association.

