Texas Instruments new TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator introduces students to programming

"At Texas Instruments, we care about making sure the next generation is learning the skills to be successful in the future workforce," said Peter Balyta, president of TI Education Technology. "Python is a programming language that is easy to get started with, good for beginners and advanced programmers alike and is widely used by many of the world's leading technology companies in areas such as app development and artificial intelligence."

The new TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator includes familiar features like a full-color screen, lightweight design and a rechargeable battery that can last up to a month on a single charge. Unlike laptops and tablets, the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator does not have any distractions like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or a camera, keeping kids focused on learning. Parents will also appreciate that the calculator is built to withstand the demands of the classroom year after year, and it will take students from middle school math and science classes all the way through college.

"By adding Python to the calculators many students are already familiar with and use in class, we are making programming more accessible and approachable for all students, eliminating the need for teachers to reserve separate computer labs to teach these important skills," said Balyta. "With Python, students aren't just learning to program; they are learning life-long lessons about thinking critically and creatively to solve real-world problems."

Importantly, the TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator is approved for high-stakes exams, including the PSAT/NMSQT*, SAT* and ACT® college entrance exams as well as Advanced Placement* and IB® exams that allow or require a graphing calculator. Students can express their personality by choosing from a rainbow of bold math and science-themed colors like Infinitely Iris, Totally Teal or Positive Coral-ation.

About Texas Instruments

Education Technology, a business of Texas Instruments, provides a wide range of dedicated, durable and distraction-free tools that connect the classroom to the real world, helping teachers and students explore math and science interactively. TI's products and services are tested vigorously against recognized third-party research, which shows that the effective use of graphing calculators improves the mathematical skills of students and their attitudes toward math. For more information, visit education.ti.com.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

