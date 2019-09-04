Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education

TI launched the TI-RSLK series last year to help universities across the globe keep students engaged from their first day of class until graduation with hands-on, customizable options for learning embedded systems design. The TI-RSLK MAX completes all tasks and robotic challenges covered in the previous TI-RSLK Maze Edition kit , such as solving a maze, line following and avoiding obstacles. It also provides a user-friendly assembly of the various sub-systems, speeding up the building and testing of the robot.

The new kit includes the industry-leading SimpleLink™ MSP432P401R microcontroller (MCU) LaunchPad™ Development Kit, easy-to-connect sensors, and a versatile chassis board that turns the robot into a mobile learning platform. Through accompanying core and supplemental curriculum, students learn how to integrate their hardware and software knowledge to build and test a system. For advanced learning, wireless communication and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities can be added to the TI-RSLK MAX to remotely control the robot or even establish robot-to robot communication.

"We know engineering educators are continually looking for more ways to teach complex concepts while keeping students engaged," said Peter Balyta, Ph.D., president of TI Education Technology and vice president of academic engagement and corporate citizenship. "The TI-RSLK MAX does exactly that. Since the robotics kit can be built quickly, educators can spend more time teaching abstract and advanced concepts, while giving students a foundational hands-on understanding in real-world embedded system design."

The TI-RSLK MAX is available for purchase for US$109 from the TI Store and includes the SimpleLink MSP432P401R MCU LaunchPad Development Kit, as well as all additional components required for assembly. To expand kit functionality and learning paths, optional accessories are available for purchase. Further information about the TI-RSLK can found at www.ti.com/rslk.

