Texas Pacific Land Set to Join S&P 500, Mueller Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Atlas Energy Solutions to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Nov 21, 2024, 18:23 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE: TPL) will replace Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) will replace Texas Pacific Land in the S&P MidCap 400, and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) will replace Mueller Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 26. S&P 500 & 100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is acquiring Marathon Oil in a deal expected to close November 22, pending final closing conditions. Texas Pacific Land and Mueller Industries have company level market capitalizations that are more representative of the large-cap and mid-cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name       

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector 

November 26, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Texas Pacific Land

TPL

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Marathon Oil

MRO

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Mueller Industries

MLI

Industrials

November 26, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Texas Pacific Land

TPL

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Atlas Energy Solutions

AESI

Energy

November 26, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Mueller Industries

MLI

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dream Finders Homes Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) will replace Haynes International Inc. (NASD: HAYN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of...

Flex Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Azenta and Concentra Group Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600: Flex Ltd (NASD: FLEX) will replace Azenta Inc....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics