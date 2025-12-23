UiPath Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Versant Media Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) will replace Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASD: PNFP) is acquiring Synovus Financial Corp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Versant Media Group Inc. (NASD: VSNT) will replace Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 6. S&P 500 constituent Comcast Corp. (NASD: CMCSA) is spinning off Versant Media Group in a transaction expected to be completed January 5. Comcast will remain in the S&P 500 following completion of the spin-off.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

UiPath

PATH

Information Technology

January 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Synovus Financial

SNV

Financials

January 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Versant Media Group

VSNT

Communication Services

January 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Brandywine Realty Trust

BDN

Real Estate

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

