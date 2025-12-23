UiPath Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Versant Media Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) will replace Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASD: PNFP) is acquiring Synovus Financial Corp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Versant Media Group Inc. (NASD: VSNT) will replace Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 6. S&P 500 constituent Comcast Corp. (NASD: CMCSA) is spinning off Versant Media Group in a transaction expected to be completed January 5. Comcast will remain in the S&P 500 following completion of the spin-off.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector January 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition UiPath PATH Information Technology January 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Synovus Financial SNV Financials January 6, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Versant Media Group VSNT Communication Services January 6, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Brandywine Realty Trust BDN Real Estate

