Texas Realtors announces 2019 Texas real estate award winners

"2019 was another historic year in Texas real estate," said Cindi Bulla, chairman of Texas Realtors. "Realtors and local associations across the state have gone above and beyond to elevate our industry through excellent service, community engagement, political advocacy and continuing education."

The 2019 Texas Realtor of the Year, the most prestigious honor awarded annually to a member who has made outstanding contributions to the industry throughout their career, was presented to Scott Kesner of El Paso. Kesner has been instrumental representing Realtors at the national, state and local levels. He has served as a regional vice president for the National Association of Realtors, was chairman for Texas Realtors in 2015 and earned Realtor of the Year honors twice by the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. Kesner is currently chairman of the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC).

The Tom D. Morton Association Executive of the Year award was presented to Denise Price, association executive (AE) of the Amarillo Association of Realtors. Awarded to Realtor AEs with a long track record of service to their local association, Price was among the first Texas AEs to receive the Realtor Association Certified Executive (RCE) designation, which is awarded to Realtor association staff who are driven and dedicated to professional growth. Also, under her helm, Amarillo's local association was awarded the National Association of Realtors President's Cup in 2017, a recognition of outstanding work from an association to advance Realtor initiatives.

Jacque Gordon of Granbury received the Texas Realtor Good Neighbor Award, which recognizes a Realtor who has demonstrated outstanding community involvement and volunteerism. Gordon was specifically recognized for her 10 years volunteering with Hood County Christmas for Children, a nonprofit with the mission that every child in Hood County deserves a warm home, loving family and the feeling of being loved. She personally logged 680 volunteer hours in a 12-month span and has been awarded her association's Humanitarian Award.

Marion Napoleon of Grand Prairie was named the 2019 Educator of the Year. Napoleon is a senior instructor for the Graduate Realtor Institute and teaches many Texas Realtors and National Association of Realtors certification and designation courses. She has authored several courses covering topics that include multiple offers, contracts and how to use technology to help business owners.

Will Northern and WNC Commercial in Fort Worth received the 2019 William C. Jennings Award for the outstanding commercial real estate transaction of the year. The William C. Jennings award is based on the transaction's contribution to the community, merit and creativity, and application of commercial principles. The winning transaction involved the planning and execution of a highly complex development in Fort Worth over the course of many years.

The Odessa Board of Realtors received the 2019 Mark Lehman Government Affairs Achievement Award. The honor recognizes a local Realtor association that has demonstrated excellence in fundraising, grassroots involvement and other local initiatives for the year.

The Texas Realtors Grassroots Advocate of the Year award was presented to Melody Gillespie of Montague County for her outstanding leadership during the Stop Forced Annexation Campaign in Montague County. In early 2019, Melody was presented the Texas Realtor Strike Force Award, given to individuals who show extraordinary dedication to grassroots advocacy in support of the association's positions. The Texas Realtors Grassroots Advocate of the Year award honors one individual from the year's full list of Texas Realtors Strike Force Award winners.

Finally, Texas Realtors honored three local associations and one individual who launched innovative programs and educational courses last year that keep Texas Realtors up to date with legal, marketing and industry trends. The Education Program of the Year awards were given to:

Dianne McCoy of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in the legal category

of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in the legal category Austin Board of Realtors in the series or short program category

of Realtors in the series or short program category Houston Association of Realtors in the marketing category

Greater McAllen Association of Realtors in the innovation category

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 125,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. In 2020, Texas REALTORS® is celebrating a century of shaping Texas by being the advocate for private property rights, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, and providing its members with the tools to achieve success. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Hunter Dodson

Pierpont Communications

(512) 448-4950

hdodson@piercom.com

SOURCE Texas REALTORS

Related Links

http://texasrealestate.com

