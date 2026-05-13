Texas Secretary of State Encourages Voters to Review Official Information ahead of the May 26 Primary Runoff Election

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With early voting for the 2026 Texas Primary Runoff Election beginning Monday, May 18, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson encourages voters to review official election information in advance so they can arrive at the polls prepared and confident.

"The primary runoff is an important part of how Texans choose who represents them on the November ballot," Secretary Nelson said. "We want every eligible voter to understand the process, know the key dates, and feel confident when they cast their ballot."

Early voting for the 2026 Texas Primary Runoff Election begins Monday, May 18. Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson encourages voters to review official election information in advance. Speed Speed

A primary runoff election is held when no candidate in a party's primary receives more than 50 percent of the vote. The top two vote-getters advance to a runoff to determine the party's nominee for the November general election.

Voters who cast a ballot in the March Democratic primary may vote in the Democratic runoff and voters who cast a ballot in the March Republican primary may vote in the Republican runoff. Registered Texas voters who did not vote in either party's primary, and who are not affiliated with a third party, may choose either party's runoff.

Early in-person voting runs from May 18 through May 22. On those days, Texans may cast a ballot at any polling location within their county of registration. Because early voting hours and polling locations can vary by county, officials recommend confirming details before heading to the polls.

Runoff Election Day is May 26.

ID is required to vote in person. A complete list of acceptable forms of identification, along with information for voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an approved photo ID, is available through official state and county election resources.

Texas law prohibits the use of cell phones or other wireless communication devices inside the voting room. However, voters may bring written notes or a printed sample ballot for reference.

Secretary Nelson encouraged all eligible Texans to take a few minutes to review official election resources before heading to the polls.

"Official information is the best information," Nelson said. "Voters can visit VoteTexas.gov to confirm their registration status, find polling locations and hours, review ID requirements, and learn more about how the runoff process works."

For more information about the Primary Runoff Election visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for assistance.

SOURCE Office of the Texas Secretary of State