Texas Southern University and City of Houston Unveil New Aviation Facility at Houston Spaceport

State-of-the-Art Hangar Expands Texas Southern's Aviation Program and Establishes Satellite Campus at Houston Spaceport

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University, in partnership with the City of Houston and the Houston Airport System, officially celebrated the grand opening of Texas Southern University at Houston Spaceport with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 25.

Texas Southern University at Houston Spaceport

The new 20,000-square-foot hangar will serve as a satellite campus for the University's Aviation Program, housing a newly acquired fleet of 12 Cirrus SR20 aircraft purchased in 2025. The facility also includes 4,500 square feet of classroom and office space to support expanded on-site instruction, as well as future coursework tied to Texas Southern's developing aerospace engineering program.

"This facility represents a transformative step forward for our aviation program," said Dr. Terence Fontaine, Executive Director of Texas Southern University Aviation. "By providing our students with access to modern aircraft, expanded instructional space, and real-world training environments, we are positioning them to compete and excel in the rapidly evolving aviation and aerospace industries. We are proud to partner with the City of Houston in leading the development of the aviation workforce of the future."

In addition to instructional upgrades, the site features an 8,000-gallon fuel tank, creating fuel independence that is expected to save the program hundreds of thousands of dollars annually while increasing operational efficiency.

Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford, III emphasized the broader institutional impact of the new facility.

"The opening of Texas Southern University at Houston Spaceport underscores our commitment to innovation, workforce development, and academic excellence," President Crawford said. "This partnership enhances our aviation program for current students and future aviators who choose to pursue their degree at Texas Southern. It also strengthens our role in preparing a diverse pipeline of highly skilled professionals for careers in aviation, aerospace, and beyond."

The City of Houston invested $5.5 million to build this facility.

"I want to commend Texas Southern University and Houston Airports for their leadership and partnership in advancing aviation education right here in our city," said Houston City Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz. "It connects our students to high paying, high demand careers in aviation and aerospace. This is how we grow a city in the right way — by investing in workforce development, aligning education with industry and making sure our residents are prepared to lead in the industries of tomorrow. Houston is already a global leader in aerospace and projects like this strengthen that position even further, especially here at Ellington where innovation and opportunity continue to take flight."

Board of Regents Chairman James Benham highlighted the strategic importance of the investment.

"Houston put a man on the moon — and Texas Southern is going to put the next generation of aviators, engineers, and astronauts into the sky right alongside that legacy," said Benham. "As a pilot, I know what it means to sit in a cockpit for the first time and realize the sky is yours. That's what this hangar gives our students: not a simulation, not a textbook, but twelve real Cirrus aircraft and a satellite campus at one of the most forward-looking aerospace sites in the country. United, Southwest, and Delta are already recruiting Texas Southern students before they graduate — and that doesn't happen by accident. It happens because of the bold leadership of President Crawford, the vision of this Board, and partners like the City of Houston who show up with $5.5 million to match. President Crawford has made it clear that Texas Southern is done thinking small, and the Board stands firmly behind him. Texas Southern belongs at the center of American aerospace, and today we're handing our students the keys to get there."

Texas Southern has maintained a longstanding partnership with United Airlines. United has provided scholarships to aviation students since 2022. Additionally, the program has been part of ]the United Aviate pilot pipeline program since 2024.

The University is also a part of Southwest Airlines' Destination 225 pipeline program. Just this spring, Southwest accepted its fifth Texas Southern University student into the program. This spring, Delta added Texas Southern to its Propel pilot career path program.

The new spaceport facility further aligns the University's aviation program with industry standards while enhancing hands-on learning opportunities. Students will gain direct experience in corporate, commercial, and aerospace aviation environments—strengthening career readiness and expanding pathways into high-demand fields.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University honors its designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. As a comprehensive university, Texas Southern provides higher education access to underserved communities while addressing critical urban issues through academic and research programs. Founded in 1927, Texas Southern University is one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas, preparing its students to become a force for positive change in a global society.

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SOURCE Texas Southern University