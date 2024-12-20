Texas Southern University Introduces the Tiger Promise for Texas Families Earning Less Than $125K

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University (TSU) is proud to announce the launch of the Tiger Promise, an award program designed to make higher education more accessible and affordable for Texas residents. The Tiger Promise will cover tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other federal or state aid and scholarships for eligible students.

TSU President James W. Crawford III said: "The Tiger Promise underscores our commitment to the transformative power of education. By investing in our students through this promise, we foster opportunity for them, as we cultivate a skilled workforce poised to contribute to our state's economic vitality."

Applicants must be first-time freshmen or new transfer students whose families have an adjusted gross income of $125,000 or below. First-time freshmen are eligible for gift aid awards under the Tiger Promise for four years or eight consecutive semesters, including summer and winter semesters. Likewise, transfer students are eligible for two years, or four consecutive semesters. Awards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and based on the availability of funds. Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours annually to remain eligible.

"At TSU, we believe every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams without the burden of growing financial stress," said Dr. Latisha Addison, Executive Director of Student Financial Success. "We understand finances are a determinant of where a student may attend college if they attend at all. We are pleased to be able to offer this promise. With the promise comes student responsibility to stay on track to graduate in four years. We look forward to all the future Tigers this program will assist."

Additionally, undergraduate students who are currently enrolled and working on their first bachelor's degree are eligible for the TSU Tiger Promise program. Students currently enrolled at TSU must meet the Continuing Student eligibility criteria, which includes maintaining a 2.5 grade point average and enrollment in 30 credit hours.

Readmit students are also eligible. These are undergraduate degree-seeking students who previously attended TSU but have not enrolled for one year or three consecutive semesters (fall, summer, spring). Those seeking re-admission would need to submit the application for (re)admission by the admissions deadline to be considered for the Tiger Promise.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Tiger Promise, students must:

Be a resident of Texas .

. Be first-time freshmen or new transfer students .

or . Meet family income requirements of $125,000 or less , as determined by Pell Grant eligibility.

, as determined by Pell Grant eligibility. Submit a FAFSA or TASFA application by April 1, 2025 for the fall semester.

for the fall semester. Complete their admissions application by March 1, 2025 for fall enrollment or October 1, 2025 for spring enrollment.

For more information about the Tiger Promise and application assistance, visit tsu.edu/tigerpromise or contact TSU's Financial Aid Office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (713) 313-7802.

Eligible students are encouraged to apply early at tsu.edu/tigerpromise .

About Texas Southern University Texas Southern University (TSU) honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. As such, TSU is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation's underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. A distinguished educational pioneer since 1927, the University has become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas.

Kerrigan Williams

713-313-7421

832-253-8482 [cell]

[email protected]

Vannessa Wade

832-786-1482 [cell]

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Southern University