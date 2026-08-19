Texas Southern University Names Corey Lowery Men's Basketball Head Coach

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University announced the hiring of Corey Lowery as the next head coach of the men's basketball program.

Lowery brings 27 years of coaching experience to Houston, including 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach and an overall head coaching record of 266-73.

Mens Basketball Head Coach Corey Lowery

"Coach Lowery has won at every level and every stop of his career," said President J.W. Crawford III. "Beyond constructing winning rosters and producing on the court, he is a maker of men off the court. I am confident that he will continue Texas Southern basketball's championship tradition into the University's next century."

Lowery arrives at Texas Southern after four seasons as an assistant coach at Seton Hall University, where he was part of a staff that earned 42 wins — the most in Seton Hall history for a coaching staff in its first two seasons — and capped the 2024 season with an NIT National Championship.

Prior to Seton Hall, Lowery spent two seasons as head men's basketball coach at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. His inaugural season opened with a 3-0 start before being discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first full season (2021-22), Lowery led Lincoln to a second-place finish in the CIAA Northern Division after the team had been picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll. The turnaround earned him CIAA Coach of the Year honors. That season, Zahrion Blue was named CIAA Player of the Year and freshman Bakir Cleveland was named to the CIAA All-Rookie Team. Lowery was also selected to coach in the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to be named the Head Men's Basketball coach at Texas Southern University," Lowery said. "Texas Southern is rooted in a proud tradition of winning championships and I consider this University not only the premier institution in the SWAC but one of the top in the country. I will work tirelessly to serve and uphold the standard of excellence that already exists at Texas Southern University."

Before Lincoln, Lowery served as Director of Player Development at Saint Peter's University from 2018-20. Prior to Saint Peter's, Lowery spent six seasons as head coach at Essex County College, leading the Wolverines to six consecutive regular-season conference championships, five consecutive region championships and five consecutive appearances in the NJCAA Division II Tournament. Essex County finished as national championship finalist in 2014 and advanced to the Final Four in both 2014 and 2016.

As head coach at Middlesex County College, Lowery guided his team to three consecutive conference championships, a region championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NJCAA Division III Tournament in 2008.

Lowery began his head coaching career at Hillside High School, where he led his teams to a conference championship and two state championship appearances.

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SOURCE Texas Southern University