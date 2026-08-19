Texas Southern University Names SWAC Veteran Ashley Robinson as Athletics Director

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University announced Wednesday the hiring of two-time National Athletics Director of the Year Ashley Robinson as the new Athletics Director.

Robinson is one of the most accomplished and decorated athletics administrators in the country. He comes to Texas Southern after six transformative years at Jackson State University, where his leadership guided the University into a national HBCU powerhouse both on the field and in the classroom.

Athletic Director Ashley Robinson

"When we began this search, my goal was simple: to identify an exceptional leader who has the leadership and acumen to take the University athletics to the next level of sustained excellence," said President J.W. Crawford III. "I am confident Mr. Ashley Robinson has the capability to do so. I look forward to working with him to not only elevate our program on the national stage, but also achieve measurable outcomes for our student-athletes and memorable experiences for our fans."

Robinson is a two-time National Athletics Director of the Year, earning the honor from the Black Student-Athlete Summit in 2023 and from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), sponsored by Cushman & Wakefield, in 2022. During his time at Jackson State, the athletics department captured 19 championships and won the C.D. Henry Award for the SWAC's best all-around men's sports program in 2022-23.

Robinson's tenure was marked by national exposure for the program, including a 60 Minutes feature, a live Good Morning America broadcast from campus, and a landmark appearance of ESPN's College GameDay from Jackson State's home stadium — only the fourth time the show has originated from an HBCU football game.

Under Robinson's leadership, Jackson State student-athletes posted a 3.101 GPA in the fall of 2022, and the department graduated nearly 70 student-athletes that year. Robinson previously led JSU to the SWAC's Academic Success Award in 2019-20.

Robinson's path to Texas Southern includes a successful run as Director of Athletics at Prairie View A&M University (2013-2019), where he was later promoted to Vice President and Director of Athletics. At PVAMU, he oversaw six conference championships, the construction of a new football stadium and athletics administration complex, a track and field complex, and a soccer field, along with baseball and softball upgrades. In the 2018 NCAA Academic Progress Rate report, all 18 PVAMU athletics teams exceeded the NCAA-mandated benchmark, with seven posting perfect scores.

"I want to thank President Crawford and the Board of Regents for the opportunity to lead the athletics department at Texas Southern," Robinson said. "It's great to be back in Texas. I do not take this opportunity lightly and can't wait to get to work. I am focused on our student-athletes, I wouldn't be here if not for them and our shared goal for them to have a memorable experience competing as a Tiger at the highest level and then watch them walk across the stage with a degree from this elite institution."

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Robinson was a four-year letterman and standout point guard at Mississippi Valley State, where he remains the school's single-season and career assists record-holder. He was named MVSU Athlete of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the MVSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011. Robinson holds a bachelor's degree from Mississippi Valley State University and a master's degree from the United States Sports Academy.

He began his career in college athletics administration at Delaware State University before returning to his alma mater, Mississippi Valley State University, and later Jackson State, in a series of compliance roles. He went on to serve as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's (SWAC) Assistant Commissioner for Compliance, Assistant Vice President of Athletics Compliance and Academic Advising at Prairie View A&M, and Director of Athletics at Mississippi Valley State before beginning his tenure at Prairie View A&M as athletics director in 2013.

He was the first African American to serve as president of the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Athletics Directors Association. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Robinson and his wife have three daughters and a son.

Tracy Clemons

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SOURCE Texas Southern University