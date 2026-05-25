DALLAS, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Super Kings (TSK) are proud to announce a two-year renewal and extension of their agreement with Valero, welcoming the company back as an Associate Partner and Back-of-Helmet Sponsor.

Building on a successful collaboration in 2025, this renewed partnership reflects the strong alignment between the two Texas-rooted organizations. Both TSK and Valero share a commitment to performance, innovation, and meaningful community engagement, making this continued relationship a natural progression.

Texas Super Kings Renews Agreement Through 2028

As part of the renewed agreement, Valero will continue as the exclusive Back-of-Helmet Sponsor. The collaboration will also extend beyond the field through integrated digital and marketing campaigns designed to engage Valero's business partners and broader stakeholder community. Together, these efforts will create high-impact experiences that connect business audiences with the growing excitement around professional cricket in the United States.

"We are delighted to welcome Valero back to the Texas Super Kings family as an Associate Partner. Their continued support reflects a shared belief in high performance, consistency, and execution at the highest level. Together, we will continue to create meaningful digital storytelling, marketing impact, and premium experiences for Valero's customers," said Mr. Anurag Jain, Co-Owner of Texas Super Kings.

The upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) season begins on June 18, with the Texas Super Kings facing the Seattle Orcas in their opening match. All season matches will be broadcast live on Willow TV.

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are one of the six franchises participating in the flagship cricket league in the United States — Major League Cricket (MLC). Since the league's inception, the franchise has established itself as one of its leading teams, consistently delivering strong performances and securing playoff qualification in every season.

Based in Texas, Grand Prairie Stadium serves as their home venue, offering a dynamic setting for the sport's growing fan base. Beyond their on-field achievements, the Texas Super Kings play a significant role in advancing cricket in the United States by contributing to the development of a sustainable cricket ecosystem and supporting the long-term growth and success of the sport.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987056/Texas_Super_Kings_Valero.jpg

SOURCE Texas Super Kings