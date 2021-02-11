Texas Teachers of Tomorrow Earns National Accreditation of Alternative Certification Programs

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's leading alternative teacher certification provider, was recently awarded full seven-year accreditation by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP) for their Texas teacher certification program.

National accreditation assures the quality of professional preparation programs through a nongovernmental, nonregulatory process of self-study and peer review. The AAQEP Accreditation Commission reviewed evidence collected and offered the following rationale:

The [Teachers of Tomorrow] program presented compelling evidence that it meets all AAQEP standards. The evidence showed that program completers are prepared to work effectively as professional educators and that they are able to adapt to different contexts and to grow professionally. Program capacity to analyze and provide evidence for sustained actions and revisions on behalf of candidates was evident and meets AAQEP standards. The program engages with stakeholders and partners to strengthen the P-20 education system across Texas.

"Congratulations to Teachers of Tomorrow and to all of the instructors, staff, and stakeholders across Texas for achieving their goal of national accreditation by AAQEP," said AAQEP President and CEO Mark LaCelle-Peterson. "The program clearly documented its broad outreach to prospective teachers and its capacity to meet workforce needs and increase the diversity of the Texas education workforce."

"At Teachers of Tomorrow, we provide our candidates with researched-based, engaging preparation, designed to foster well-qualified educators," said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO for Teachers of Tomorrow. "This extraordinary recognition speaks to the caliber of our program and demonstrates our commitment to upholding quality standards and continually seeking opportunity for improvement."

Teachers of Tomorrow now joins 135 educator preparation providers across 24 states and territories participating in the AAQEP accreditation system.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow is a Portfolio Company of Gauge Capital. As the largest national alternative certification provider, the Company's program addresses the growing teacher shortage by enabling non-traditional candidates with undergraduate degrees to attain certification. Teachers of Tomorrow's mission is to develop confident educators who believe in the potential of every student and has helped more than 70,000 teachers reach the classroom.

About AAQEP

Founded in 2017, AAQEP is a membership association and quality assurance agency that provides accreditation services and formative support to all types of educator preparation providers. The organization promotes excellent, effective, and innovative educator preparation that is committed to evidence-based improvement in a collaborative professional environment. Visit aaqep.org for more information.

