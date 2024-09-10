Texas Tech University and Borealis Foods Unveil Transformative Clinical Trial Findings on Consumption of High-Protein Chef Woo Ramen

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - A recent study conducted by the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University revealed that a meal containing, Borealis Foods' (NASDAQ: BRLS) Chef Woo's high-protein ramen noodles significantly reduces caloric intake at the next meal. This exciting research offers promising implications for weight management and dietary planning.

The research, overseen by Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar, the distinguished Chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech University, was conducted as a randomized, double-blind, crossover trial involving 25 participants aged 25 to 45 years with BMIs ranging from 20 to 30 kg/m2. Following an overnight fast, each participant consumed two distinct breakfast options on separate days:

High-Protein Chef Woo Ramen: 320 calories with 20 grams of protein.

320 calories with 20 grams of protein. Standard Protein Ramen: 311 calories with 6 grams of protein.

Three hours after breakfast, participants were offered a variety of lunch options. The results were clear:

Caloric Reduction : Participants ate about 10% fewer calories at lunch after consuming the high-protein ramen breakfast.

: Participants ate about 10% fewer calories at lunch after consuming the high-protein ramen breakfast. Fat and Sodium Intake: Reductions in fat (5 grams) and sodium (214 milligrams) were also significant (about 10%).

The findings suggest that consumption of high-protein meals like Chef Woo Ramen lead to reduced energy intake during the next meal, which may contribute to weight loss if included in a long-term diet.

Reza Soltanzadeh, CEO of Borealis Foods, expressed his enthusiasm about the study's implications: "We are thrilled with the results of the recent study, which highlight the strength of our IP and food science expertise. By confirming that consumption of our products helps reduce calorie intake and can support weight management, the findings open up exciting opportunities for Borealis Foods to venture into new product categories, furthering our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering the highest quality nutritious foods."

Chef Woo combines healthy ingredients, including complete proteins and essential amino acids, with exceptional flavors that appeal to a wide range of palates. The results of this recent study are prompting a reevaluation of conventional dietary choices, advocating for high-protein options like Chef Woo that not only satisfy hunger more effectively but also contribute to long-term health benefits, making them a smarter choice for those seeking both nutrition and taste. With the current push by food companies, such as Nestlé and PepsiCo to create products mimicking the appetite-reducing effects of medications like Ozempic, Chef Woo stands out as a natural, food-based alternative that aligns with modern dietary goals.

Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar added, "Generally, long-term adherence to lower calorie diets for weight loss is challenging due to hunger. Whereas, higher protein containing foods can increase satiety and significantly reduce calorie intake and body weight. This study highlights the importance of incorporating higher-protein foods like Chef Woo Instant Ramen into diets, which may help in weight management."

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods is a forward-thinking food tech company on a mission to address growing consumer needs and global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious functional food products that are flavorful, affordable, and sustainable. The Company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its deep commitment to making a positive impact on human health while supporting the well-being of our planet.

For more information on Borealis Foods, please visit https://borealisfoods.com/.

