Texas topped nation in the creation of new tech jobs in 2022, according to CompTIA's year in review State of the Tech Workforce

Employment up 5.5% in 2022; 4.4% job growth forecast for 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lone Star State added more tech workers than any other state in the nation in 2022, according to a new report released today by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual " State of the Tech Workforce " reveals that net tech employment1 grew by 5.5% in Texas in 2022, with the number of people employed in technology increasing by an estimated net new 45,331 workers. 2 CompTIA forecasts a 4.4% increase – more than 38,438 new jobs – in tech employment for 2023 in Texas.

There are currently 867,278 people in Texas working in tech jobs, spanning both technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. That represents 6.2% of the overall state workforce. The Texas tech workforce is second largest in the nation. The estimated median wage for a tech worker in Texas is $89,833. That is 123% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

There are now 44,330 tech businesses in the state, including 2,310 that opened in 2022, the second highest total among all states. The tech industry delivers an economic impact of more than $158.7 billion, or 7.7% of the state's total economy.

"In a year of even more uncertainty than usual, the tech labor market routinely defied expectations," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer for CompTIA. "The data continues to confirm the degree to which technology underpins so many facets of business activity across the economy and the breadth of employers reliant on technical and digital skills."

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (6.6%); cybersecurity and systems engineers (4.9%); and emerging technologies, IT project management and related occupations (4.4%) are projected to see the most growth in Texas this year.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 28.8% of all tech jobs postings in the state last year were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Workforce diversity – Texas is in the first quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 26% of the state's tech workforce; Hispanic or Latino workers, 17% (the second highest percentage nationally); and Black or African American workers, 9%.

For more from CompTIA's State of the Tech Workforce visit

https://www.cyberstates.org/ .

