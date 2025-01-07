TEXAS TURNS TO TRUEROLL TO TACKLE NEW HOMESTEAD COMPLIANCE LAW BEFORE MAPS DEADLINE

Texas's biggest counties are using TrueRoll auditing tech to take on unprecedented workloads, ensuring compliance and timely tax relief for homeowners.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Texas tax code mandates periodic verification of homestead exemption eligibility. Now appraisal districts that manage eligibility are navigating an uncharted and complex challenge that dramatically increases the workload for their office. Each of the 253 Texas Appraisal Districts must develop its own system for compliance, leading to widespread inconsistencies, confusion, and inefficiencies for both county staff and homeowners.

Currently, the status quo relies heavily on manual processes and disjointed communication. Texas appraisal districts are sending taxpayers notices instructing them to reapply for their homestead exemption, often for the first time in years. This approach has resulted in a significant administrative burden for county offices and a frustrating experience for taxpayers, who risk losing their exemptions if they fail to comply.

Luckily, many of Texas's largest counties have embraced innovative solutions to streamline the homestead eligibility process.

Dallas, Tarrant, Harris, Williamson, and more than 40 other Texas counties adopted TrueRoll 's End-to-End Homestead Administration solution to manage the workload. TrueRoll automates CADs' eligibility processes so they can easily meet their legislated deadlines, pass reviews, and deliver tax relief to residents.

"Relying on manual processes to vet re-applications is just not feasible when you're asking one-fifth of all your homestead holders to apply every year," said TrueRoll's founder and CEO Tyler Masterson. "The workload increase for Texas appraisal districts is significant, and has frustrated residents who are already scratching their heads about why they have to reapply. We're happy we can help Texas governments avoid this situation with tech that can take a lot of tedious work off their plates. "

TrueRoll uses reference data, like Drivers License information from Texas Department of Public Safety, obituaries, national homestead data, rental listings and more to cross-reference homestead applicant details when they apply and monitors eligibility changes in real time. Officials can bulk-verify approved homesteads and focus their attention on potential ineligibilities the system highlights for further review.

"Thanks to TrueRoll, our team is more caught up than they've been in years," said Alvin Lankford, Chief Appraiser for Williamson County Texas Appraisal District. "TrueRoll's automated vetting and monitoring streamlines our processes, making it easier to meet deadlines and handle inquiries."

About TrueRoll: TrueRoll is the only platform designed to simplify the full lifecycle of homestead benefits—from application to removal. Recognized on GovTech's Top 100 list of companies driving change in the public sector for four consecutive years, TrueRoll combines advanced technology with expert services to automate processes, ensure compliance and protect communities. Trusted by counties nationwide, TrueRoll delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and transparency for end-to-end homestead administration. Discover more at trueroll.io .

