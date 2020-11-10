Texas Two Step: Austin, Dallas Claim Top Spots in CompTIA's 2020 Tech Town Index

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lone Star State shines brightest in the 2020 Tech Town Index released today by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry and workforce.

For the second consecutive year, Austin, Texas, claims the top spot as the U.S. metropolitan area that offers technology professionals and tech businesses the most appealing combination of opportunity and livability.

More than 100 tech companies have relocated to the Austin metropolitan area in the past two years, adding more than 4,600 new jobs. IT job postings continue to grow, with a year over year increase of 19,000 jobs. Finally, the Austin metro area remains one of best places to live in terms of cost of living – about 4% below the national average and the fourth most affordable market among the 20 cities on this year's index.

Dallas ranks second on the 2020 Tech Town Index, up from seventh place in 2019. The Dallas metro area made the jump in large part due to the sheer number of IT jobs available (178,579 job postings last year) with projections of more to come (3% growth from 2020 to 2021 and 11% in the next five years).

Raleigh, N.C., San Jose Calif., and Charlotte, N.C., round out the top five.

"This year, perhaps more than any other, the tech industry has been called upon to keep the country and the world connected, reaffirming the need for a skilled, tech-ready workforce and innovative companies," said Nancy Hammervik, CompTIA's executive vice president for industry relations. "These cities, many previous Tech Town Index honorees, are emblematic of the vibrancy of America's tech community."

Here is the complete CompTIA 2020 Tech Town Index, with 2019 ranking in parentheses.

Austin-Round Rock , Texas (1) Dallas-Fort Worth - Arlington, Texas (7) Raleigh, N.C. (2) San Jose - Sunnyvale - Santa Clara, Calif. (3) Charlotte - Concord - Gastonia, N.C. -S.C. (6) Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue, Wash. (4) San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, Calif. (5) Atlanta - Sandy Springs-Roswell , Ga. (8) Huntsville, Ala. (10) Denver - Aurora - Lakewood, Colo. (9) Washington -Arlington-Alexandria D.C.-Va.-Md.-W Va. (11) Boulder, Colo. (14) Durham - Chapel Hill, N.C. (13) Columbus, Ohio (12) Colorado Springs, Colo. (16) Boston - Cambridge -Nashua, Mass.-N.H. (15) Baltimore - Columbia - Towson, Md. (30) Madison, Wis. (N/R) San Diego - Carlsbad, Calif. (17) Trenton, N.J. (NR)

Three other markets that fell just outside the top 20 earned honorary mention recognition: Phoenix, Ariz., Jacksonville, Fla., and Richmond, Va.

Remote work, work from home offer more job options

While the 2020 Tech Town Index identifies many of the hottest tech markets in the country, it doesn't account for all the states, cities and towns that offer career opportunities for technology professionals. In fact, the report affirms a growing trend that's creating even more options – remote work and work from home (WFH).

"Many organizations are rethinking their approach to business and realizing that remote work and work from home options can boost employee productivity and satisfaction," Hammervik said.

So far this year 22% of IT job openings offered remote work or WFH as an option for jobs roles such as software and application developers, IT support specialists, computer systems engineers and architects, web developers and computer systems analysts. Also, a recent CompTIA membership survey among tech firms shows that nearly two-thirds believe their company will allow more employees to continue working remotely over the long-term, post-COVID-19.

The 2020 Tech Town Index is based on CompTIA's evaluation of U.S. metropolitan areas with populations over 250,000 where demand for technology professionals is high, based on job posting data for the 12-month period between August 2019 and July 2020. The metro areas were then ranked on livability and career factors, including the cost of living and projected IT job growth over the next five years.

To download a copy of CompTIA's 2020 Tech Town Index visit https://www.comptia.org/blog/2020-best-tech-cities-it-jobs-remote-work.

