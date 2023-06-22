Texas Vets Invited to Participate in Free Town Hall with Country's Leading Veterans Benefit Law Firm

Town Hall will offer vets information and support about the unique services and advantages available to veterans living in Texas and how to navigate them.

HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 12th Chisholm, Chisholm, & Kilpatrick (CCK) - one of the nation's leading veterans benefit claim law firms - will host a Town Hall webinar centered around veterans benefits available in Texas. The event will be hosted by Dallas Aguiar, Accredited Claims Agent, and Brad Hennings, a CCK Partner, at the firm's downtown Houston office. The two experts will explore a wide variety of benefits including financial assistance, housing, educational, and recreational, among others.

"As a former Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans' Appeals, I have seen first-hand how a lack of knowledge can severely impact the benefits a veteran receives," said Brad Hennings, a CCK Partner. "Since joining CCK in 2018, it has been a pleasure to help educate veterans and their families about their earned benefits and how they can use them to improve their lives. Our goal is to not only bring attention to what benefits are available, but also teach veterans how to navigate the varied systems and ensure they are positioned to take full advantage of all the benefits and programs that they've earned through their service."

CCK is the largest practicing VA-accredited Veterans Law firm in the country. CCK's attorneys have successfully litigated cases on behalf of more than 15,000 veterans and military families before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, and have helped veterans recover over one billion dollars in denied benefits, representing over 12,500 veterans and their dependents before the Department of Veterans Affairs. The attorneys and advocates at CCK have been involved in landmark, precedent-setting cases that have affected real change in VA's processes for veterans seeking disability benefits in the future.

The Town Hall will be hosted via Zoom on July 12th, 2023 at 3 p.m. at CDT. Registration is available here .

About CCK

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD is a nationwide law firm practicing Veterans Law, ERISA & Long-Term Disability Insurance Litigation, and Bequest Management. CCK has offices in Houston, TX and Providence, RI. More at https://cck-law.com .

