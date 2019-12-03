Texas Welcomes Its 50th WoodSpring Suites Hotel

"Home to a thriving economy and scores of large employers, Pecos is the ideal place for Choice's fastest-growing brand to hit this statewide milestone," said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "With 50 WoodSpring Suites locations now open in Texas and over a dozen in the state's pipeline, we're excited to keep building on the brand's success and expand even further westward as we advance on our goal of 300 hotels open by the end of 2020."

The four-story, 119-room WoodSpring Suites Pecos is located at 109 Lincoln St., just north of Interstate 20. The hotel is convenient to major energy corporations including Halliburton, Schlumberger, Noble Energy, Keane Group, Cudd Energy Services, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Extended stay guests will also have access to local leisure attractions, like the West of the Pecos Museum and the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The WoodSpring Suites Pecos is purpose-built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers and offers the following features:

- Three suite layouts — all of which are 100% smoke-free and equipped with an in-room kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator and stove.

- Expanded lobby with a coffee station.

- Free Wi-Fi and guest parking.

- 24-hour fitness center.

- Guest laundry room.

- Dog-friendly accommodations.

The hotel was developed by Summit 11 Investment Group based in Irving, Texas. WoodSpring Suites Pecos is the first WoodSpring Suites in their portfolio, joining their five other Choice Hotel-branded properties across West Texas.

"Developers love the WoodSpring Suites brand for good reason—the brand's third-quarter RevPAR performance was strong, with a nearly 2% year-over-year increase," said Ron Burgett, vice president franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "WoodSpring's high room counts and occupancy rates can help place developers in the best position to take advantage of potentially high RevPAR markets across the nation and help developers capture hidden demand for long-term stay options in both the business and leisure markets."

To learn more about WoodSpring Suites, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites hotels offer extended stay guests a welcoming environment and straightforward stay – all affordably priced. Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. Each property is newly constructed and built to anticipate the needs of travelers looking for a longer-term stay. Properties feature all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, flexible workspaces, and guest laundry facilities. There are more than 260 WoodSpring Suites hotels open in over 38 states and more than 100 in the pipeline across the U.S. as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Summit 11 Investment Group

Summit 11 operates an award-winning company that provides professional development, contracting, and hospitality services throughout the country. Summit 11 is based in El Paso, Texas, with over 30 hotels in its portfolio and continued growth on the way.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated developments and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability, cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

