Texcell- North America Announces Retirement of CEO and Founder, Jeff Schubert

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texcell- North America, a prominent name in the field of custom cell culture and virology biosafety testing, announced the retirement of its esteemed founder and CEO, Jeff Schubert, effective as of October 5, 2023.

New Texcell CEO Alysia Birkholz, PhD, and Founder and former CEO Jeff Schubert

Jeff Schubert founded the company in 1991 alongside his wife, Tracy Staley. Beginning as Cell Trends, Inc., they started as a custom cell culture entity. Under Jeff and Tracy's leadership, the company evolved to offer GLP viral clearance testing services. In December 2010, Cell Trends was acquired by the French company, Texcell Group, leading to the company re-branding as Texcell- North America. The subsequent years saw significant growth and service expansions, leading to a relocation to Frederick, Maryland in 2012. In June 2023, the site quadrupled its operational space with the addition of a new state-of-the-art viral clearance facility.

Eric Henriet, Chairman of the Board for Texcell- North America, expressed his gratitude for Jeff's decades of work with the company. "Jeff's remarkable vision and leadership have been integral to Texcell's growth and success. Both he and Tracy have made invaluable contributions, and we are deeply appreciative of their service."

Jeff Schubert and Tracy Staley spent a large portion of their lives together in Middletown, Maryland, and are taking the opportunity to embark on a new journey together. Recently, they purchased a residence by Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and have invested as partial owners of the Bucking Bull Bourbon™ company, based in Texas.

Stepping into Jeff's formidable shoes is Alysia Birkholz, PhD, the newly appointed CEO for the North America branch of the Texcell Group. Dr. Birkholz has been with Texcell- North America for over six years, having formerly worked as COO and Deputy CEO. Commenting on the transition, Dr. Birkholz said, "Jeff and Tracy have been pillars of this organization. We are profoundly grateful for their contributions and wish them a splendid and adventurous future."

About Texcell

Texcell is a globally recognized contract research organization, offering services like viral testing, viral clearance, bioassays, in vivo testing, and GMP cell banking for various project types including R&D, GLP, and GMP.

With a robust team of 140 professionals spread across locations in France, the US, Germany, China, and Japan, Texcell caters to a global clientele. Building on its consistent growth, Texcell is set to launch two new laboratories in the US and China in 2023.

