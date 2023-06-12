Texcell Prepares for Expansion: Bolstering Viral Clearance Testing and Patient Safety

FREDERICK, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texcell – North America has started preparations for the unveiling of their newest viral-clearance focused facility in Frederick, Maryland. The grand opening is scheduled to take place June 16, 2023, preceded by an exclusive luncheon consisting of executives from Texcell's holding group, Soparbiotech International, as well as upper-level team members from Texcell – North America and Texcell – France. They will be joined by esteemed international and local dignitaries, unifying a global team to celebrate the occasion.

Following the luncheon will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Texcell's new facility. The 27,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space will more than double Texcell – North America's current capacity for biosafety testing and viral clearance studies. The facility embraces the future of biotechnology, with eight modular client suites that are built to be adaptable to the needs of the client and their process, and dedicated teams to support monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, medical devices, and other novel modalities on the market. The multimillion-dollar project was constructed in under two years and will allow for the North America team to scale up and meet the demand for viral clearance testing, as well as continue to provide support for R&D cell banking and biosafety testing.

Texcell employees have been invited to attend the ribbon cutting, as well as family and friends. Key clients, valued vendors, and local government officials have also been invited to celebrate the grand opening, as the new facility marks not just an expansion for Texcell, but for the local biotech industry and Frederick community. The event is sure to be an exciting time for everyone involved, as it centers around celebrating an advancement towards patient safety and protecting tomorrow's medicines, today.

About Texcell

Texcell is a contract research organization that specializes in viral testing, viral clearance, bioassays, in vivo testing, and GMP cell banking, for R&D, GClP, GLP and GMP projects.

The Texcell group employs 140 people in France, in the United States, in Germany and in Asia (China and Japan) and counts customers worldwide. To sustain its continuous growth, Texcell will inaugurate in 2023 two new laboratories, in the United States and in China.

