Textile-Embellishment Assets Go to Auction in Multistate Tiger Group Sale

Bidding opens Jan. 29 for advanced equipment that includes highly prized M&R Polaris printers uninstalled and ready for pickup.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced plans to auction a wide array of advanced embellishment equipment used in the production of everything from T-shirts to shower curtains.

Bidding in the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Thurs., Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. PT and closes on Thurs., Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Tiger Group's January 29 online auction of textile embellishment equipment includes M&R Polaris PR2 Stryker Printers. Formerly owned by Delta Apparel and Royal Textiles, the equipment on offer includes an entire flatbed screenprint operation in Southern California as well as state-of-the-art M&R Sales & Services, Inc. (M&R) machines stored in Kentucky, Arizona and New Jersey.

"On the M&R side, we're auctioning three direct-to-garment Polaris printing systems that are highly prized for their speed, ease-of-use and versatility, along with an M&R dryer," said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

Buyers of the M&R equipment stand to reap tens of thousands of dollars in additional savings due to the advanced work completed by Tiger prior to the sale.

"In a typical textile-industry auction involving heavily installed equipment, you need to hire a rigger to knock down the equipment that you've bought and transfer it to your facility," Coelho noted. "We've already had leading experts in M&R equipment match-mark, uninstall and crate these assets for pickup."

These same teams are available for assistance with installation and calibration of M&R's sensitive, direct-to-garment printing heads, Coelho added.

In addition, nine GS1 Universal Product Code (UPC) certificates are available in the auction.

These legacy certificates, each of which represents 100,000 unique UPC numbers, are not subject to annual licensing or maintenance fees charged by GS1, the nonprofit organization that maintains supply-chain standards globally.

"The certificates can be freely transferred from the current owner and then used for any product in any sector," Coelho explained. "The value for manufacturers is significant: A new buyer today would need to pay GS1 $10,500 for a block of 100,000 UPC numbers, along with an annual maintenance fee of $2,150 for that certificate. In acquiring a single legacy certificate in this sale, you stand to save more than $10,000 every five years."

M&R Assets

Surplus to the operations of Delta Apparel, the five digital, multi-station Polaris machines available in the auction allow textile-embellishers to run multiple jobs at the same time and are at the leading edge of textile-embellishment technology, Coelho said. (A YouTube video by M&R offers a deep dive into the features and benefits of the Polaris systems.)

"Buying and installing one of these machines new could easily cost $1 million," the executive said. "The potential savings for companies that acquire these in a secondary-market liquidation are tremendous."

Three of the 2021 M&R Polaris PR2 Stryker printers are located in Cranbury, N.J. Another two are stored in Glendale, Ariz. The 2021 M&R Sprint 3000 dryer (72 inches by 20 feet) is located in Owensboro, Ky.

Flatbed Screen Print Operation

Assets from Royal Textiles' flatbed screenprint operation are available individually, but a turnkey buyer could acquire them all and work with the landlord to restart production at the company's plant in Compton, Calif., Coelho said. "The flatbed screenprint assets include a stretcher, two engraving printers, a tenter frame finishing machine, automated flatbed screen printers, a print library and thousands of aluminum screens," he noted.

The assets include:

A screen-making stretcher as well as an industrial oven, both by DS Engineering

Two stainless-steel industrial mixing tanks

Two screen engraving printers

An air compressor

IDH automatic flatbed 8-screen and 12-screen printing machines with elevated industrial work platforms and ovens

2,000 aluminum screen printing frames (3 feet 8 inches by 6 feet 11 inches)

A sample printing machine

A tenter frame machine

An industrial "Smog Hog" air-cleaning system

Also available in the sale, located in Mount Vernon, Wash., is a 2021 Ink Cups Double Helix industrial UV ink jet system with varnish, UV curing unit 8W (110mm), enhanced rod design, mist extraction, foot switch and auto-tilt.

For asset photos, full descriptions and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/delta-apparel-ragnar-textile-screen-printing-equipment-auction/

Inspections are available at all sites on Wed., Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (local time). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For more information and to explore pre-sales or the turnkey opportunity, contact John Coelho via email: [email protected] or call (617) 797-0430.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

