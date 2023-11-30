Textile Printing Strategic Markets - Global Forecast to 2030: 3D and 4D Printing - Harbingers of New Design Trends

30 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Printing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Textile Printing Market to Reach 40.2 Billion Square Meters by 2030
The global market for Textile Printing estimated at 24.8 Billion Square Meters in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 40.2 Billion Square Meters by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach 27.4 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Digital Printing segment is estimated at 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Billion Square Meters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Billion Square Meters in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 13.5 Billion Square Meters by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Has Accelerated Digital Transformation of Textile Printing Processes
- Key Trends in Textile Printing
- Textile Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Textile Printing: A Prelude
- Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing
- Evolution of Textile Printing Technologies
- Textile Printing Technologies' Types
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Rise in Adoption of Digital Printing
- Advantages of Digital Textile Printing
- Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?
- Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Market Drivers
- Factors Hampering Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market
- Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable
- Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs
- High Resource Efficiency
- Eco-Friendly Printing Inks
- Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities
- Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing
- 3D Printing Seeks Role in Textiles Sector
- 3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling
- 3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends
- Fabrics with Augmented Protection and Electronic Materials
- Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations
- Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing
- Select Recent Product Developments
- Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform
- Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies
- High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market
- Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers
- Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities
- Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands Opportunities
- Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing
- Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing
- Industry 4.0 to Augment Textile Printing Domain
- Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor
- Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2022
- E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
- World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024
- Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)
- Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers
- Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format Printers
- Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing
- Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets
- Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing
- Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth
- Global Digital Textile Printer Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Placements by Ink Type - Direct Disperse, Reactive, Sublimation and Others
- Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment
- Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks
- Advanced Specialty Chemicals Improve Textile Printing Domain
- Specialty Printing Inks Enhance Printing Functionality
- Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing
- Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 220 Featured)
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Aleph S.r.l.
- A.W.T. World Trade, Inc.
- 3C Advertising
- ABSR
- AD Studio
- Allgraf
- Alpilles Automation
- Atelier Dillier Design AG
- Atelier Van Zijderveld
- Arioli Group.
- Aentep
- andrea p. design
- Any Shape Plastics
- ABM Grafika d.o.o.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8mcbv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article