Textiles and Clothing Sustainable Product Developments and Innovations Report 2023: Growing Pressures to Improve Sustainability have Prompted Companies to Develop Innovative New Products

Environmental sustainability is of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industry, and pressures to improve their sustainability credentials have prompted several companies to develop innovative new products.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
This report focuses on:
- Apparel
- Artificial leather materials
- Carpet tiles
- Denim
- Down
- Dyes
- Fabrics
- Fibres
- Finishes and treatments
- Footwear
- Threads
- Traceability
- Yarns
Innovative brands, companies and other organisations:
- Advance Denim
- ALBINI_next
- Alchemie Technology
- Allied Feather + Down
- Ananas Anam
- Aquafil
- Asics
- Carl Weiske
- Circulose
- Coats
- Devan
- Eastman
- FRX Innovations
- Genomatica
- Good Earth Cotton
- HeiQ
- Huntsman Textile Effects
- Living Ink
- Natural Fiber Welding (NFW)
- Noyon Lanka
- Primark
- Recover
- Renewcell
- Sichuan EM Technology
- Tarkett
- TextileGenesis
- Thai Acrylic Fibre
- Toray Industries
- Trutzschler Group
- Valerius 360
- Vienna Textile Lab
- Vollebak
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
APPAREL
- Primark and Recover have collaborated in the development of a new range of leisure wear which contains recycled materials
- Vollebak and Living Ink have collaborated in the development of a T-shirt which is dyed using ink derived from algae
ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MATERIALS
- Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) has collaborated with four leading global brands in the development of Mirum plant-based artificial leather materials made using climate beneficial cotton
CARPET TILES
- Tarkett has developed a new range of carpet tiles which are made using recycled materials and are fully recyclable at the ends of their useful lives
DENIM
- Advance Denim and Good Earth Cotton have collaborated in the development of a traceable denim collection which is made using "earth's most ethical cotton"
DOWN
- Allied Feather + Down has developed a recycled down called RENU:TRACE which is traceable
DYES
- ALBINI_next and Vienna Textile Lab are collaborating in the development of microbial dyes
- Noyon Lanka has developed a natural dyes collection called Planetones
FABRICS
- Sichuan EM Technology and FRX Innovations have launched a range of halogen-free flame retardant upholstery fabrics called Glentham for the UK furniture market
FIBRES
- Genomatica and Aquafil have begun pre-commercial production of plant-based polyamide 6
- Thai Acrylic Fibre has developed an acrylic fibre which is made using recycled materials derived from acrylic textile waste
- Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres
FINISHES AND TREATMENTS
- Alchemie Technology and HeiQ have developed a plant-based odour control treatment which is applied using an environmentally sustainable process
- Devan Chemicals (Devan) has developed a bio-based finish called Purissimo NTL which possesses allergen-controlling properties
- Huntsman Textile Effects has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) finish which is free from perfluorinated compounds (PFCs)
FOOTWEAR
- Asics has developed a trainer which is lightweight and has a low impact on the environment
- On has developed a trainer which is manufactured using materials derived from carbon emissions
THREADS
- Coats has launched a range of biodegradable recycled polyester threads called Eco-B
TRACEABILITY
- Eastman and TextileGenesis have collaborated in the application of traceability technology to Eastman's Naia cellulosic yarns and fibres
YARNS
- Ananas Anam has developed a yarn called Pinayarn which is made using fibres derived from waste pineapple leaves
- Carl Weiske has developed a polyester yarn called FLAMEXGREEN which is fire resistant and environmentally sustainable
- Renewcell and Eastman have collaborated in the development of Naia Renew ES yarns made using Circulose
- Valerius 360 and Trutzschler Group have collaborated in the development of yarn made using recycled cotton derived from textile waste
