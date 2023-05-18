Textiles and Clothing Sustainable Product Developments and Innovations Report 2023: Growing Pressures to Improve Sustainability have Prompted Companies to Develop Innovative New Products

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Product Developments and Innovations in Textiles and Clothing" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Environmental sustainability is of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industry, and pressures to improve their sustainability credentials have prompted several companies to develop innovative new products.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

This report focuses on:

Apparel

Artificial leather materials

Carpet tiles

Denim

Down

Dyes

Fabrics

Fibres

Finishes and treatments

Footwear

Threads

Traceability

Yarns

Innovative brands, companies and other organisations:

Advance Denim

ALBINI_next

Alchemie Technology

Allied Feather + Down

Ananas Anam

Aquafil

Asics

Carl Weiske

Circulose

Coats

Devan

Eastman

FRX Innovations

Genomatica

Good Earth Cotton

HeiQ

Huntsman Textile Effects

Living Ink

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW)

Noyon Lanka

Primark

Recover

Renewcell

Sichuan EM Technology

Tarkett

TextileGenesis

Thai Acrylic Fibre

Toray Industries

Trutzschler Group

Valerius 360

Vienna Textile Lab

Vollebak

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

APPAREL

Primark and Recover have collaborated in the development of a new range of leisure wear which contains recycled materials

Vollebak and Living Ink have collaborated in the development of a T-shirt which is dyed using ink derived from algae

ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MATERIALS

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) has collaborated with four leading global brands in the development of Mirum plant-based artificial leather materials made using climate beneficial cotton

CARPET TILES

Tarkett has developed a new range of carpet tiles which are made using recycled materials and are fully recyclable at the ends of their useful lives

DENIM

Advance Denim and Good Earth Cotton have collaborated in the development of a traceable denim collection which is made using "earth's most ethical cotton"

DOWN

Allied Feather + Down has developed a recycled down called RENU:TRACE which is traceable

DYES

ALBINI_next and Vienna Textile Lab are collaborating in the development of microbial dyes

Noyon Lanka has developed a natural dyes collection called Planetones

FABRICS

Sichuan EM Technology and FRX Innovations have launched a range of halogen-free flame retardant upholstery fabrics called Glentham for the UK furniture market

FIBRES

Genomatica and Aquafil have begun pre-commercial production of plant-based polyamide 6

Thai Acrylic Fibre has developed an acrylic fibre which is made using recycled materials derived from acrylic textile waste

Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres

FINISHES AND TREATMENTS

Alchemie Technology and HeiQ have developed a plant-based odour control treatment which is applied using an environmentally sustainable process

Devan Chemicals (Devan) has developed a bio-based finish called Purissimo NTL which possesses allergen-controlling properties

Huntsman Textile Effects has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) finish which is free from perfluorinated compounds (PFCs)

FOOTWEAR

Asics has developed a trainer which is lightweight and has a low impact on the environment

On has developed a trainer which is manufactured using materials derived from carbon emissions

THREADS

Coats has launched a range of biodegradable recycled polyester threads called Eco-B

TRACEABILITY

Eastman and TextileGenesis have collaborated in the application of traceability technology to Eastman's Naia cellulosic yarns and fibres

YARNS

Ananas Anam has developed a yarn called Pinayarn which is made using fibres derived from waste pineapple leaves

Carl Weiske has developed a polyester yarn called FLAMEXGREEN which is fire resistant and environmentally sustainable

Renewcell and Eastman have collaborated in the development of Naia Renew ES yarns made using Circulose

Valerius 360 and Trutzschler Group have collaborated in the development of yarn made using recycled cotton derived from textile waste

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s8g75

