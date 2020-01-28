TextNow Brings Cellular Service to Everyone with Free Unlimited Calling and Texting

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering affordable cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, today announced Free Nationwide Talk & Text. This first-of-its-kind offering provides unlimited, ad-supported calling and texting in the U.S. on the Nationwide Sprint Network with compatible iOS and Android devices. Free Nationwide Talk & Text is an extension of TextNow's popular messaging and calling service via the TextNow app - the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With more than 200 million downloads to date, TextNow is on a mission to bring affordable phone service to everyone.

"When we talk to our customers, the number one thing they ask for is free cellular service. We're excited to make unlimited nationwide talk & text a reality for everyone and every budget, even zero dollars," said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. "We provide our users with a real phone number to call or text anyone, anywhere in the U.S. and Canada, at no cost, unlike other calling and messaging apps that only let you connect with people who have the same app."

The average American spends $99 a month on a phone plan. The high cost of cellular service has historically marginalized users and limited accessibility, making it more difficult for those without access to secure employment, grow businesses, stay connected to family and friends and feel safe. With TextNow, anyone can have the option to access free, ad-supported phone service along with low-cost options for ad-free and premium features, including data. Similar to traditional carriers, users can purchase Android and iOS devices as well as SIM cards directly from TextNow, including low-cost refurbished options.

"At TextNow, we believe that staying connected is a basic human need," said Ting. "We have already helped millions of people ditch their expensive phone plans, and with the launch of Free Nationwide Talk & Text we're making sure that everyone has access to cellular service they can afford."

The core features and benefits of TextNow's mobile app include:

Easy Activation: With an eligible Sprint device and SIM card, consumers can activate right away. If a SIM card or phone is needed, a TextNow SIM Activation Kit can be purchased for a one-time fee of $9.99 along with a range of affordable phones on TextNow's website that come with Free Nationwide Talk and Text service.





Free Features: In addition to a free phone number and unlimited calling and texting to numbers across the U.S. and Canada, TextNow offers conference calling, voicemail, and group texting.





Data: Data add-ons are available starting in increments of 2GB for $19.99 a month and unlimited LTE for $39.99 a month.





No Contract or Hidden Fees: TextNow is a free mobile app. There is no contract required.

About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number through its mobile app and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and the Nationwide Sprint Network. For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/ .

