Texture Capital Joins Canton Network in Preparation for Deployment of its Alternative Trading System and Transfer Agent to Facilitate Institutional Digital Securities Transactions

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texture Capital Holdings and its subsidiaries, a prominent player in the tokenization and trading of real-world assets, announces that it has integrated with the Canton Network, a privacy-enabled, public blockchain network designed specifically for institutional assets.

Texture Capital Holdings running a Canton node marks an initial step toward enabling, in the coming weeks, the deployment of its Alternative Trading System (ATS) operated by subsidiary Texture Capital Inc. and the transfer agent services provided by Texture Transfer Services LLC. Texture's ATS will facilitate the matching and execution of orders in securities tokenized on the Canton Network between institutional investors and other participants. Texture's Registered Transfer Agent will perform an important role in maintaining the official record of securities ownership for tokenized securities issued on the Canton Network.

"We have been incredibly impressed by the technological achievements of Digital Asset in creating the Canton Network with a strong focus on privacy and institutional use cases", said Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital. "Canton has clearly found deep product market fit as evidenced by the robust ecosystem comprising dozens of global investment banks, exchanges, and institutional asset managers. As a specialist in tokenization and digital assets, Texture Capital looks forward to working with other Canton Network participants and enhancing capital markets workflows leveraging blockchain technology", he added.

"We are pleased to welcome Texture Capital Holdings to the Canton Network," said Eric Saraniecki, Co-Founder and Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset. "Texture Capital's expertise in digital securities marketplaces aligns seamlessly with our mission to revolutionize the management of real-world assets through Canton's privacy-enabled public blockchain solutions. Texture Capital's integration, and their plans to launch tokenization and trading services on Canton, highlight the growing strength and diversity of our ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with Texture Capital and other participants to drive meaningful transformation in capital markets."

Texture's ATS is expected to launch in Q1. Visit texture.capital/canton for more information and to discuss opportunities to participate with Texture on the Canton Network.

About Texture Capital Holdings

Texture Capital Holdings is the parent of Texture Capital Inc, a FINRA member and broker-dealer specializing in digital securities, and Texture Transfer Services LLC, an SEC-registered Transfer Agent. We empower clients to compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties, or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to transform the traditional capital markets' structure, offering tools for issuance, tokenization, and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public blockchain in the financial industry with on-chain privacy essential to the seamless movement of assets and capital on decentralized open rails. With more than $3.6 trillion in tokenized assets on-chain, its proven institutional-grade scale synchronizes previously siloed systems with the configurable privacy and controls required to unlock asset mobility across TradFi and crypto ecosystems. Launched in July 2024, the public infrastructure is governed by the Global Synchronizer Foundation and supported by the Linux Foundation to ensure organizational neutrality and foster innovation across the ecosystem.

Learn more at: canton.network

SOURCE Digital Asset (US) Corp.