TFG Brings on New Senior Associate, Courtney Miller

Courtney enhances TFG client services with extensive local, state, and federal government experience.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're pleased to welcome Courtney Miller as a Senior Associate at TFG. Courtney enhances TFG's legislative and advocacy services with experience from the private and public sectors, and at the local, state, and federal levels.

"We are delighted to have Courtney join our team," said Roger Gwinn, TFG's CEO. "Her impressive record of success working alongside distinguished leaders in Congress makes her a great addition to TFG, and we look forward to the expertise and insights she will bring to our clients."

"I'm excited to join TFG and look forward to making a meaningful impact and contributing to the innovative work at the firm," said Courtney.

Prior to joining TFG, Courtney served as Policy Advisor, which included Member Services, for Chairpersons Carolyn B. Maloney and Elijah E. Cummings on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Courtney also served as the Legislative Director for Representative Shontel M. Brown of Ohio's 11th District where she advised Representative Brown on appropriations priorities, community project funding requests, debt ceiling negotiations, daily vote recommendations, and overall legislative matters.

Courtney earned a master's degree from Cornell University's Institute for Public Affairs and a bachelor's degree from Emory University.

