TFG Expands Advocacy Team with New Senior Associate, Jeremiah Van Auken

Jeremiah's federal funding experience further strengthens TFG's legislative and advocacy services.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG is pleased to welcome Jeremiah Van Auken as a Senior Associate. Jeremiah will play a pivotal part in advancing the appropriations and legislative initiatives of TFG's clients.

"We're excited to have Jeremiah join our team," said Roger Gwinn, TFG's CEO. "His comprehensive experience guiding a variety of clients toward accomplishing their federal funding and policy goals, coupled with his deep knowledge in defense matters, is a valuable addition to our team and clients."

"I'm looking forward to bringing my experiences in securing funding and navigating the complexities of the federal landscape to TFG and further advancing the goals of TFG's existing and future clients," said Jeremiah.

Prior to joining TFG, Jeremiah served as a Senior Associate at Alcalde & Fay, where he supported a range of clients, including local governments, university healthcare research centers, and a research and engineering company. During his tenure, Jeremiah played a crucial role in securing tens of millions of dollars in programmatic appropriations and Community Project Funding through extensive congressional outreach efforts.

Jeremiah also served as Staff Assistant on the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Defense. He earned his bachelor's degree in history at Xavier University and is originally from South Bend, Indiana.

