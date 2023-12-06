TFG Grants Grows Team with New Grants Analyst, Elizabeth Vela

Elizabeth brings over 20 years of experience in the public and non-profit sectors to the TFG Grants team.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Elizabeth (Liz) Vela as a Grants Analyst. Liz has over two decades of experience working in the public and nonprofit sectors. She has skills in key areas like health and human services. As a Grants Analyst she provides important client services, including client needs assessments, grant writing, research, and policy analysis.

"Liz is an excellent addition our team," said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development and Grants. "Her background working directly with communities and across multiple levels of government gives her insight into our clients' needs and priorities and strengthens the TFG Grants team's ability to effectively secure resources for priority projects."

"I'm thrilled to join TFG and contribute to the Grants Team's impressive track record securing funds that have a direct impact on communities throughout the country," said Liz.

Prior to joining TFG, Liz worked in nonprofit administration with the San Francisco Foundation Center and community-based groups. She also worked for the Travis County, Texas Health and Human Services Department and the State of Texas focusing on health and human services policy research and federal funding compliance and reporting. For the last several years, she has managed large federal funding proposals, needs assessments, and philanthropic grant writing and reporting for community-based organizations and Federally Qualified Health Centers. Liz received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Boston University and a Master's degree in Public Affairs at The Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at University of Texas, Austin with a focus on health and social policy.

