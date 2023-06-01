TFG Grants Grows with Manager of Grants Innovation and Training, Nicole M. Sibilski

Nicole enhances TFG Grants services with innovative products that streamline the grant proposal process for clients.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Nicole M. Sibilski as Manager of Grants Innovation and Training. Nicole brings two decades of writing and legal experience that has produced over $150 million in state and federal grant awards from USDA, DOJ, DOL, DOT, DOE, DOD, and NEA to enhance TFG Grants team services.

"Nicole is an asset to our team and to our clients, particularly in light of the expansion of federal funding opportunities in recent years," said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development. "As the Manager of Grants Innovation and Training, Nicole will support the TFG Grants Team's expansion of federal funding offerings and our clients' goals to secure the resources they need to build thriving communities."

In this role, Nicole develops innovative grants solution and trainings that directly support the lifecycle of federal grant project readiness and application development for TFG's clients.

"I am passionate about empowering organizations to navigate the complex and ever-changing grant landscape with confidence," said Nicole. "I look forward to helping the firm's clients unlock new funding opportunities, build competitive programs, and reach their goals."

Prior to joining TFG, Nicole provided services as a writer, trainer, and business development consultant for multiple national proposal writing and lobbying firms. This includes building programs and securing funding for initiatives as diverse as port renovations, rural agriculture production, postsecondary workforce development initiatives, and legal assistance to low-income families. She previously served as the Grants Manager for The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands where she led the design and funding of Tennessee's first statewide program to provide legal aid for victims of elder abuse. Nicole received her BFA from Millikin University and J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.

