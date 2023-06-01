TFG Grants Grows with Manager of Grants Innovation and Training, Nicole M. Sibilski

News provided by

The Ferguson Group, LLC

01 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

Nicole enhances TFG Grants services with innovative products that streamline the grant proposal process for clients.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Team is pleased to welcome Nicole M. Sibilski as Manager of Grants Innovation and Training. Nicole brings two decades of writing and legal experience that has produced over $150 million in state and federal grant awards from USDA, DOJ, DOL, DOT, DOE, DOD, and NEA to enhance TFG Grants team services.

"Nicole is an asset to our team and to our clients, particularly in light of the expansion of federal funding opportunities in recent years," said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development. "As the Manager of Grants Innovation and Training, Nicole will support the TFG Grants Team's expansion of federal funding offerings and our clients' goals to secure the resources they need to build thriving communities."

In this role, Nicole develops innovative grants solution and trainings that directly support the lifecycle of federal grant project readiness and application development for TFG's clients.

"I am passionate about empowering organizations to navigate the complex and ever-changing grant landscape with confidence," said Nicole. "I look forward to helping the firm's clients unlock new funding opportunities, build competitive programs, and reach their goals."

Prior to joining TFG, Nicole provided services as a writer, trainer, and business development consultant for multiple national proposal writing and lobbying firms. This includes building programs and securing funding for initiatives as diverse as port renovations, rural agriculture production, postsecondary workforce development initiatives, and legal assistance to low-income families. She previously served as the Grants Manager for The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands where she led the design and funding of Tennessee's first statewide program to provide legal aid for victims of elder abuse. Nicole received her BFA from Millikin University and J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.

For more information about TFG, please visit our website at www.thefergusongroup.com .

Media Contact: 
Alexandra Yiannoutsos 
(202) 717-5755
[email protected]

SOURCE The Ferguson Group, LLC

Also from this source

TFG Grants Welcomes Manager of Grants Strategic Development, Trace Roller

Brandi H. Clarke Joins TFG as Grants Project Manager

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.