TFG Grants Welcomes Manager of Grants Strategic Development, Trace Roller

News provided by

The Ferguson Group, LLC

30 May, 2023, 12:30 ET

Trace brings over 20 years of government relations and business development experience to the TFG Grants Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG is pleased to announce that Trace Roller has joined the team as Manager of Grants Strategic Development. Trace brings over twenty years of experience in government relations and business development along with a proven track record having secured more than $370 million in direct government funding to the TFG Grants team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trace to our team," said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development. "With his extensive experience in not only the federal funding process, but also collaborating closely with clients to build individualized development strategies, we are confident that Trace will be a valuable asset to our organization."

As a part of TFG, Trace serves a diverse portfolio of nationally significant clients – managing the grant development process for the firm's local government, corporate, education, and non-profit interests.

"I am excited to join TFG and work with such a talented team," said Trace. "I look forward to contributing to the success of the organization and helping the TFG Grants Team achieve its goals."

Prior to joining TFG, Trace served on staff in the U.S. House of Representatives and in various capacities at the Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas House of Representatives. In these roles, he developed and implemented successful strategies with respect to several key policy and regulatory issues. Trace holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and a master's degree from George Washington University.

Media Contact: 
Alexandra Yiannoutsos 
(202) 717-5755
[email protected]

SOURCE The Ferguson Group, LLC

Also from this source

Brandi H. Clarke Joins TFG as Grants Project Manager

TFG Grants Expands Team, Ceylon J. Herath Newest Grants Analyst/Researcher

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.