TFG Grants Welcomes Manager of Grants Strategic Development, Trace Roller

Trace brings over 20 years of government relations and business development experience to the TFG Grants Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFG is pleased to announce that Trace Roller has joined the team as Manager of Grants Strategic Development. Trace brings over twenty years of experience in government relations and business development along with a proven track record having secured more than $370 million in direct government funding to the TFG Grants team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trace to our team," said Kristi More, Managing Partner of Strategic Development. "With his extensive experience in not only the federal funding process, but also collaborating closely with clients to build individualized development strategies, we are confident that Trace will be a valuable asset to our organization."

As a part of TFG, Trace serves a diverse portfolio of nationally significant clients – managing the grant development process for the firm's local government, corporate, education, and non-profit interests.

"I am excited to join TFG and work with such a talented team," said Trace. "I look forward to contributing to the success of the organization and helping the TFG Grants Team achieve its goals."

Prior to joining TFG, Trace served on staff in the U.S. House of Representatives and in various capacities at the Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas House of Representatives. In these roles, he developed and implemented successful strategies with respect to several key policy and regulatory issues. Trace holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and a master's degree from George Washington University.

