TG Natural Resources Enter First International Responsibly Sourced Gas Pilot Partnership with Project Canary

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TG Natural Resources LLC (TGNR) announced the first pilot partnership agreement with Project Canary today, to certify and deliver responsibly sourced gas (RSG) to TGNR customers. Project Canary, the leading provider of trusted RSG certification, will install continuous emissions monitors and conduct TrustWell™ operational certification on select TGNR Haynesville well locations in East Texas and Northern Louisiana.

"This partnership will significantly advance our already strong environmental performance. TG Natural Resources has deployed technologies for aerial detection of emissions already and arms its field personnel with cutting-edge emission-detecting devices. The capabilities provided by Project Canary will take our environmental performance to the next level," Craig Jarchow, TG Natural Resources President and Chief Executive Officer said. "We and our investors strive for best-in-class environmental performance and Project Canary's innovative, comprehensive approach makes them the right fit to help us produce results."



Project Canary's proprietary TrustWell™ operational analysis program includes 600 unique data points across 24 categories, which provides third party verification of operational responsibility. TrustWell™ certified RSG demonstrates the operator has utilized the highest standards and practices in all phases of their operations.

"A differentiated market for responsibly sourced natural gas has arrived domestically and we're proud to partner with TG Natural Resources on this agreement that will pave the way for expanded growth," Chris Romer, Project Canary co-founder and CEO said. "Natural gas is needed to address climate change globally and certified natural gas is the solution to ensuring that US gas plays a primary role in the global energy transition."

This landmark agreement aims to demonstrate that markets for U.S. natural gas produced with the highest environmental performance standards are expanding. Continuous emission monitoring and well certification on TGNR's Haynesville locations will begin this month.

TGNR Contacts:

CONTACT

Katsuhiro Ohbi

EH&S officer, Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

Project Canary Contact:

Brian Miller

Vice President, Growth and Policy

[email protected]

About the Pilot Participants

TG Natural Resources

TG Natural Resources is a company jointly owned by TG East Texas Resources LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas America Ltd., and CCI U.S. Asset Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC ("CCI"). TG Natural Resources is focused on consolidating its East Texas and North Louisiana platform through strategic acquisitions possessing predictable development upside that yields strong returns to its shareholders.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is a Public Benefit Corporation based in Denver, Colorado USA. The company's technology is focused on delivering independent, trusted, continuous emissions monitoring data and TrustWell certifications related to ESG performance criteria for environmental monitoring across the energy value chain. www.projectcanary.com

SOURCE Project Canary

Related Links

http://www.projectcanary.com

