TGE Confirms Plan to Build the World's First The Art Newspaper Hotel in 2026/27

PARIS and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), jointly announce that the board of TGE has approved a strategic plan to build and develop The Art Newspaper Hotel brand globally.

TGE is the owner of The Art Newspaper, an online and print publication that covers the international art world. In addition to a 100-plus-page monthly print edition, The Art Newspaper provides a daily online news service, as well as multiple newsletters and two weekly podcasts. It also produces special daily editions at the Art Basel fairs in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong and at the Frieze fairs in London, Los Angeles and New York, to name a few. The Art Newspaper is also known for its in-depth reports on annual museum attendance figures and the year's forthcoming exhibitions compiled in "The Year Ahead" magazine.

Leveraging The Art Newspaper's leading position as art world experts, each The Art Newspaper Hotel will cultivate an environment of refined taste and deep cultural appreciation. Furthermore, the hotels are expected to feature exclusive private club and premium dining experiences, fostering a truly distinctive and sophisticated atmosphere.

Based on this strategic direction, the board of TGE has approved plans for TGE to establish the world's first The Art Newspaper Hotel in 2026 or 2027. TGE aims to expand this hotel brand globally, with a target of opening 4 to 5 hotels within the next five years.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

