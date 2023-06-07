TGH Imaging Implements Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC)

Virtualized imaging solution allows for more consistent workflows and faster, better-quality diagnostic imaging.

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGH Imaging has implemented the Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) at several of its outpatient locations offering magnetic resonance imaging testing. ROCC is a virtualized imaging solution that seamlessly connects TGH Imaging experts and technologists remotely from a centralized command center. This innovative technology and workflow facilitates communication between scanner-facing technologists and experts to provide real-time collaboration, support and training on complex imaging procedures and protocols.

"When researching the ROCC concept, we envisioned this solution within our TGH Imaging network as providing invaluable advanced imaging protocol support and expanding patient access across multiple sites," said Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of Enterprise Imaging at Tampa General Hospital. "With the ROCC, innovation takes the lead in revolutionizing our daily radiology operations, enhancing our imaging capabilities, and providing staffing flexibility, enabling us to ultimately serve more patients more efficiently, overall delivering better patient care."

The ROCC platform offers the ability to perform a radiology procedure remotely and provide real-time technologist assistance and collaboration on difficult exams, all from a centralized TGH Imaging command center. For example, an imaging technologist at the command center can implement the patient's scan regardless of where the exam is being performed. Teams on-site assist the patient with their appointment so that the process is completely seamless.

The command center supersedes communication and physical distance barriers to maximize the skills of TGH Imaging technologists while maintaining imaging quality, patient privacy, safety and security.

Additionally, the ROCC extends the ability to offer patients seamless, consistent imaging experiences by enabling on-demand cross-training and virtual procedure assistance as needed. Remote training on new exams or system enhancements can be conducted without downtime for imaging technologists.

Currently, TGH Imaging is using the ROCC for MRI services, with one of the focuses being to expand the availability of advanced MRI services, such as those of the heart, liver and prostate. In the future, the network of 21 outpatient imaging centers anticipates that the new, innovative system will be utilized for other types of exams, provide more scheduling availability, and allow for extended service hours.

"Tampa General understands that enterprise informatics are at the heart of transforming workflow, which can lead to better clinical insights, improved decision support, a better overall patient and staff experience, and improved outcomes," said Jeff DiLullo, chief region leader for Philips North America. "By implementing our Radiology Operations Command Center, they are leveraging innovative technology to support their staff and help reduce the potential for burnout, while ensuring their patients have faster access to the right care, closer to home."

ABOUT TGH IMAGING

Established in 1994, TGH Imaging, formerly known as Tower Radiology, is one of the largest outpatient radiology practices in West Central Florida, with 21 locations in four counties. The new name marks Tampa General Hospital's complete purchase of Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites, including primary care, urgent care, rehab, cancer care, surgery and imaging. After decades of working closely, the purchase officially combines industry expertise and the drive to deliver world-class care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care while achieving the optimal patient experience. TGH Imaging holds accreditations in all imaging modalities from the American College of Radiology (ACR), is an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and is a designated ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center. For three years, TGH Imaging has received the Tampa Bay Times' Best pf the Best People's Choice award for its Mammogram Center in Tampa. TGH Imaging offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, weight-bearing open MRI, cardiac MRI, wide-bore MRI, low-dose CT lung screening, PET/CT, and 64-slice CT. All exam interpretations are by board-certified radiologists that hold additional certifications in imaging-focused subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty and staff for the University of South Florida and Florida State University Colleges of Medicine in the Departments of Radiology. TGH Imaging's mission is to provide the highest-quality screening and diagnostic radiology services to patients and providers in the community within a safe, compassionate, professional and technologically advanced environment. For more information, go to www.TGHimaging.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT ROYAL PHILIPS

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital