TGH Rehabilitation Hospital Is Recognized by Newsweek as One of the Nation's Top Physical Rehabilitation Centers

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's Rehabilitation Hospital was recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025. This list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The academic health system's freestanding rehabilitation hospital is ranked among the top five physical rehabilitation centers in the Tampa Bay region and among the top 20 in Florida.

Exterior photo of the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital at 1303 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

"Being named among America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers reinforces the strength of Tampa General's integrated, academic-based approach to care, as well as the unmatched expertise and compassion of our team members and physicians," said John Couris. "Our rehabilitation hospital plays a vital role in helping patients achieve the best possible outcomes and quality of life, and we're proud of how it has enabled us to expand access to world-class care within our community."

First opened in 2022 and operated in partnership with Lifepoint Rehabilitation, an operating division of Lifepoint Health, TGH Rehabilitation Hospital is a freestanding, 80-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation hospital dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced the debilitating effects of a severe injury or illness. The facility is staffed by a dedicated nursing team 24/7, as well as physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists and case managers, all under the leadership of a medical director with highly specialized training in rehabilitation.

An extension of the academic health system's inpatient rehabilitation care and part of the Tampa Medical & Research District, the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital provides personalized rehabilitation tailored to the specific needs of those recovering from a stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, amputation and orthopaedic injury.

The hospital is accredited by Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for its Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program and Stroke and Brain Injury Specialty programs. Key features include:

A transitional living apartment – designed to simulate a residential apartment – to provide patients with the ability to participate in daily activities, such as cooking, to prepare to return to independent living.

A 24-bed secure unit designed for the care of patients recovering from neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Day rooms for relaxation and socialization on each of the three patient floors.

A meditation room, dining room and kitchen.

A gym for physical and occupational therapy featuring a ceiling-mounted body weight support harness system for patients re-learning balance and walking skills while rebuilding their strength.

An outdoor courtyard with recreational and activity spaces – including a bocce court, putting green and garden site – that also features different terrains so patients can practice walking on steps and different surfaces.

Specialized programs for patients recovering from neurological injuries and amputation.

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's top physical rehabilitation centers and even more so to be a part of our patients' recovery journeys," said Heather Higgins, CEO of TGH Rehabilitation Hospital. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our multidisciplinary team of more than 140 physicians, team members and caregivers who work together every day to help patients regain independence and return to the activities they love."

The America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025 ranking awards the leading physical rehabilitation facilities in the U.S. The list is based on four data pillars:

Quality Metrics : Data for IRFs published by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

: Data for IRFs published by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). National Online Survey: An online survey among experts with knowledge of physical rehabilitation centers (physicians, physiotherapists, doctors, clinic managers and other health care professionals) was conducted in cooperation with Newsweek .

An online survey among experts with knowledge of physical rehabilitation centers (physicians, physiotherapists, doctors, clinic managers and other health care professionals) was conducted in cooperation with . Accreditation: Data on physical rehabilitation centers provided by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC).

Data on physical rehabilitation centers provided by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC). Google Reviews: Reviews from Google were included as a proxy for patient satisfaction.

More information about Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers for 2025, including the full ranking and methodology, is available here.

