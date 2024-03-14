TGI Fridays® Cures Busted Bracket Blues with Free Wings for Defeated Game Day Fans

The beloved brand is ensuring fans score big – even when their teams don't – with a slam dunk offer during the biggest college basketball tournament of the year.

TGI Fridays is continuing to lift team spirits off the court with its new $5 Happy Hour and 50 cent wing offers all tournament long.

DALLAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for college basketball's biggest tournament of the year, TGI Fridays® is ensuring fans finish the season with a win – especially if their team does not. As fans chase after the elusive – and potentially impossible – perfect bracket, TGI Fridays is serving the ultimate rebound for anyone with a losing bracket. Turning L's into W's, the iconic dining chain is offering free wings as a consolation to every fan with a busted bracket.

Available all day, every day from the tournament tip-off on Tuesday, March 19, through the final buzzer on Monday, April 8, fans that dine at participating TGI Fridays restaurants and show their busted brackets will receive six free boneless wings with their choice of sauce, alongside any food or nonalcoholic beverage purchase.*

"We're all about bringing the power of Fridays® to all of life's moments – and especially to those moments where our Guests could use some extra excitement to turn their day around. By swapping losing brackets for a winning deal, we're keeping the energy of That Fridays Feeling™ ignited through all the ups, downs, and inevitable upsets of the tournament," shared Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. "We know our Guests see Fridays as their go-to spot to watch those can't-miss games, so we're bringing even more value to the table to ensure their game day experiences are a total slam dunk."

To help fans score even more deals (and enjoy even more wings), Fridays is offering 50 cent wings on men's and women's game days, all tournament long. Guests can choose from traditional or boneless wings, served with the brand's classic sauces, including Whiskey-Glaze, Frank's RedHot® Buffalo, Apple Butter BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Garlic Parmesan.

Fans can also travel into restaurant locations to sip on TGI Fridays' newly revamped $5 Happy Hour. At participating locations, Monday through Friday, 3pm to 6pm and 9pm-close, Guests can pair their game day viewing with fan-favorite sips for only $5. From elevated, hand-crafted cocktails, like Fridays' Original Long Island Tea, Classic Margarita, and Hawaiian Mai Tai, to favorite spirits for creating your own cocktails, like Tito's and Jack Daniel's, and even to seasonal craft beers, like Blue Moon Belgian White and Sam Adams Seasonal, the all-new $5 Happy Hour menu ensures there is a drink to quench every thirst.*

To taste Fridays' tournament deals, fans can visit Fridays.com to find a restaurant, start an order online, and stay in the know on the latest TGI Fridays menu offerings.

*Dine-in only. At participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly. Local hours may vary in accordance with state law.

