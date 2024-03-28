TGI Fridays® Deducts Tax Season Stress by Offering Guests The Tax Break

Just in time for Tax Day, the beloved casual dining chain is stirring up an all-new margarita. Aptly named The Tax Break, the beverage features 1800 Silver Tequila mixed with citrus, agave, strawberry, and passionfruit for a refreshing sip sure to sweeten the sting of tax season. As an added asset, the cocktail is served with a hitchhiker of Hennessy V.S. – perfect for softening the blow of owing money after filing or rejoicing in the celebration of receiving a refund.

"As a brand that's known for its iconic bar, we're experts at crafting the perfect drink to bring That Fridays Feeling™ to any and every moment," said Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. "We know that tax season can be a stressful time for many, so we're flipping the script by giving our guests a fun reprieve to make their day a little less taxing."

Fans looking to enjoy The Tax Break can sip on the limited-edition cocktail at participating TGI Fridays locations for only $7 starting Tuesday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 30.

To help guests enjoy even more credits this tax season, the brand is boasting a variety of deals that bring fiscal responsibility to new heights. With TGI Fridays' new $5 Happy Hour, guests can take a break from crunching numbers without breaking the bank. Available at participating locations, Monday through Friday, 3pm to 6pm and 9pm until closing time, the $5 Happy Hour features a range of mouthwatering beverages and bites for only $5 each. The refreshed menu includes select hand-crafted cocktails, seasonal craft beers, and elevated, fan-favorite spirits like Tito's Handmade Vodka and Bulleit Bourbon for creating your own drink, as well as Fridays' signature bar bites like Loaded Potato Skins, Truffle Tot-Chos, and Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Slammers.

For guests looking to spend even less than $5 after filing, TGI Fridays is offering a free entrée to ease the pain of tax season. Available from April 2 to April 30, Fridays Rewards® members can exclusively receive a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée of equal or lesser value. Guests who participate in Fridays Rewards can also enjoy everyday perks, like free chips and salsa or $3 off any appetizer when dining at their local TGI Fridays.

To get a taste of the all-new Tax Break and enjoy Fridays' full, value-packed menu, guests can visit Fridays.com to find a restaurant, start an order online, and stay in the know on the latest TGI Fridays news and offerings.

*Dine-in only. At participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly.

