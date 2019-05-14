TGOD Receives Health Canada Approval to Start Cultivation Operations at New Hamilton Building

TORONTO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from Health Canada, under the Cannabis Regulations, to expand operations into its new state-of-the-art building located in Hamilton, Ontario. The 20,000 square feet indoor facility is going to be used for cannabis cultivation; planting will start in the coming weeks.

"This is yet another important milestone for our team as we continue to ramp up production with a focus on executional excellence," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "We have pioneered the concept of sustainably growing all-natural, certified organic cannabis at scale. The product we are able to offer Canadians is clean, pesticide-free and undeniably premium."

The newly built facility is the second of three buildings at TGOD's Hamilton site, which will have a total size of 166,000 square feet when all are completed later this summer, and an annual production capacity of 17,500 kgs.

The Company is also seeking an eGMP certification for this facility in order to allow for global exports, as laws and regulations permit.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in the EU. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

