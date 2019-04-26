TGOD's European Acquisition HemPoland Receives Organic Certification

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, HemPoland, has received organic certification from EKOGWARANCJA PTRE. This organic certification is provided by the Polish Center for Accreditation on authority from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. HemPoland's facilities, production processes and product offerings are now certified organic.

TGOD's extraction and formulation of premium high-quality hemp oils from certified organic raw materials within Poland, sets the foundation for novel and proprietary products to be offered throughout Europe and global markets with official PL-EKO-01 EU certificates. TGOD's newly certified facility expands its global reach for certified organic production.

"We are incredibly excited that HemPoland's facilities, production and processes have received organic certification within Europe," stated Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "This is a major point of differentiation that offers consumers a premium experience. We are proud to continue to deliver and execute on our global organic strategy."

EKOGWARANCJA PTRE is the largest certification body supported by the Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, certifying operators whose goods are being produced in accordance with council regulations.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about future research, development and innovation by the Company, statements about delivery of product, statements about future production and supply, statements about hemp production and product offerings, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

