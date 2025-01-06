THADDBOII Releases New Single and Music Video "Lil Baddie"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising music artist and viral sports-comedy creator THADDBOII has officially released his latest single, "Lil Baddie," along with an accompanying music video that's guaranteed to captivate audiences. The song embraces a relaxed, fun, and vibey energy, showcasing a different side of his artistry.

"Lil Baddie" is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms, with the music video available on YouTube.

The "Lil Baddie" music video takes place at a $40,000,000 Beverly Hills mansion, seen on Selling Sunset, overlooking all of Los Angeles. The stunning visuals, combined with the vibrant energy of the track, capture the essence of carefree moments and good vibes. The video seamlessly merges aspirational imagery with an authentic and approachable charm.

"I wanted 'Lil Baddie' to be a track that makes people feel good, something they can vibe to anytime, anywhere," said THADDBOII. "It's all about living in the moment, letting your mind ride the beat, and enjoying my catchy and clever lines."

The single, now available on all major streaming platforms, marks an exciting chapter in THADDBOII's evolution as a multi-talented artist. With a loyal fanbase of millions across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, THADDBOII continues to push creative boundaries, inviting his audience to explore new dimensions of his musical journey.

Watch the "Lil Baddie" music video now on YouTube and stream the song on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms. Join the conversation online using #LilBaddie and #THADDBOII.

About THADDBOII

THADDBOII is an influential figure in the digital content creation and social media sphere, as well as a rising music artist. Known for his captivating storytelling and deep expertise in sports analysis, he has garnered a dedicated following of over 6 million fans across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

With over 3 billion views on TikTok and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, THADDBOII has established himself as a prominent social media figure. Beyond his viral content, he is also the Founder of the Influencer Football League (IFL), a Touch Football tournament that brings together influencers, athletes, musicians, and celebrities for a unique sporting experience.

Driven by a passion for entertainment and a commitment to excellence, THADDBOII continues to inspire and innovate in the digital landscape. His ability to connect with fans and deliver engaging content has solidified his position as a leader in the intersection of sports, entertainment, and social media.

