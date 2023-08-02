Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook, 2027 - Rising Software as a Service Adoption and 'Cloud First' Initiative Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Market in Thailand. The report covers an overview and genesis, market size in terms of revenue generated and deep die competitive scenario of the industry.



Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market - which grew from approximately USD ~440 Mn and ~445 Mn respectively in 2017 to approximately USD ~550 Mn and ~1390 Mn respectively in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into USD ~840 and ~3600 Mn respectively by 2027, owing to the new government policies, Major investments, digitization, high density demand and tech savvy population.



Colocation demand will come from local governments, travel & tourism, BFSI Sector, & Hospital whereas Hyperscale demand will come from content providers & cloud operators, e-commerce companies and other for high density racks requirement.



With 90.0% of Thai organizations having built at least one software-driven product or service that brought in new business opportunities, spending on software as a service for application development and deployment will rise more in near future.



The 'Cloud First' initiative by the Thailand government aims to shift 80% of public data to hybrid cloud systems, which will enable the public sector to develop services quickly without investing a lot of money in ICT infrastructures, such as data centers or servers.

The Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to increasing tech savvy population, major investments in the sector, rapid surge in data demand, intensifying digitalization and rising data traffic.

And, in future the Thailand data center and cloud service market is going to growth owning to 5G services, new market entrants and collaborations and upcoming data centers in the forecasted period 2022-2027.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

Bangkok is the most preferred region for data centers companies in the Thailand for both operators and end users. The construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and the availability of infrastructure will attract investors to develop data center facilities in the coming years

Due to rise in small businesses (SMEs), high consumption of online media streaming and developing economy, a greater number of Local customers are generating majority of the cloud services demand in Thailand as compared to the global clients. Additionally, major cloud service providers are also exploring to set up their own data centers in Thailand to meet the demands of end users

Case Study Analysis

Google Data Center International Case Study

Sify Solution to a Retail Giant International Case Study

Alibaba Cloud Expansion in KSA Region International Case Study

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

Future Opportunities

Key Attributes for Success

How to Operationalize Business Operation for Data Center in Thailand

Regional Analysis of Well-Suited Location for Investments and Operations for Data Centers and Cloud Operators in Thailand

Outlook to Stakeholders Viewpoints and Opportunities

Impact of Cloud and Edge Computing on Industries

Why should Operators pay attention to Cloud and Edge Computing and how Operators should consider to Engage in this Trend

Iceberg Model for Cloud Costing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

NT Data Centers

AIS-CSL

INET

True IDC

NTT Thailand

TCC Technology

Super nap

Pacific Internet

AIMS

ST Telemedia

Etix Everywhere

UIH

Jastel Network

Proen IDC

Bridge Data Centers

Kirz Co.

AWS

Azure

Google

Huawei

Alibaba

Tencent

VMware

Thai Data Cloud

NT-IRIS Cloud

AIS Business Cloud

True IDC Cloud

NTT Thailand

Super nap GWS

INET Cloud

UIH-HM Cloud

