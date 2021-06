Thailand Data Center Market Investment Report 2021: Market Will Witness Investments of USD 1 Billion By 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8%

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adoption of 100 GbE switches among data centers in Thailand is likely to grow due to cloud data center deployments. The Thailand data center market includes about 14 unique third-party data center service providers, operating more than 30 facilities. In addition, the country also consists of several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in Thailand.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

Retail colocation dominates the market with around 90% share, with wholesale colocation contributing the remaining 10% of the market share.

TCC Technology, NTT Global Data Centers, INET Thailand , CAT Telecom, UIH, WHA, True IDC, SUPERNAP (Switch), and CSL are some of the prominent colocation providers in the country.

SUPERNAP Thailand and PTT data center facility are the two facilities in Thailand certified as Tier IV by Uptime Institute.

THAILAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

Digital transformation in Thailand is fueling the adoption of cloud-based services, which, in turn, is growing the demand for data centers in the country.

is fueling the adoption of cloud-based services, which, in turn, is growing the demand for data centers in the country. Thailand's cloud computing market is expected to reach around USD 700 million by 2026, generating around 30,000 jobs in the next five years. The big data market in the country is expected to grow by 15% YoY in the coming years.

The government's Thailand 4.0 initiative promotes the adoption of IoT technology for smart city initiatives, and digital transformation of industries is promoted under the Industry 4.0 initiative.

In Thailand, the IoT market is driven by consumer-related IoT, like manufacturing, logistics, and transportation.

Phuket , Chiang Mai , Khon Kaen , Chon Buri, Rayong, Bangkok , and Chachoengsao, among other cities are working towards the development of smart cities in Malaysia .

Huawei Technologies plans to build its third modular data center facility in the country.

THAILAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Bangkok has a high number of facilities, clustered and smaller in area, with larger facilities located further away from the city. Arista Networks, ATOS, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and NetApp are some of the IT infrastructure providers in the market. The rack power density to increase in the country due to hyperscale data center investments during the forecast period.



