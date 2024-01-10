Thailand Telecoms Industry Forecast Report 2023-2030: Thailand Telecom Market to Grow at an Average Annual Rate of 1.5% from 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes a comprehensive review of the Thai market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends. The research examines the overall market outlook, trends in mobile and fixed broadband services, infrastructure investments, and opportunities and challenges facing operators.

The report forecasts the total Thailand telecom market to grow at an average annual rate of 1.5% from 2023-2030. Growth is expected to remain steady but modest in a maturing market facing competitive and political pressures. Key drivers include ongoing mobile data monetization, 5G network launches, and increased fixed broadband adoption. But revenue growth is hampered by declining legacy services and market saturation.

Mobile Market Approaching Maturity

mobile market will continue expanding over the next decade but at a slower pace. The report projects mobile subscriptions to increase from 101 million in 2022 representing 0.9% compound annual growth. The consumer shift to 4G/5G and smartphones will persist. But intensifying competition and market maturity will limit subscription and revenue growth. Postpaid plans are rising as a share of the subscriber base.

Large Opportunity in Fixed Broadband

fixed broadband market has growth potential, with household penetration at just 50% in 2022. Fibre network investments by operators are driving increases in high-speed subscriptions. The report forecasts fixed broadband subscribers to rise at 3.8% annually through 2030. Expanding fibre coupled with demand for faster speeds will underpin growth.

Towers Market Consolidating as 5G Rolls Out

Independent tower firms own 56% of Thailand's mobile towers as of 2022. Tower revenue is projected to grow through 2030, but revenue per tower may decline as 5G drives a shift toward smaller towers and telco mergers lead to rationalisation. The top players are consolidating - for example, True merging with DTAC in 2022.

Competitive Intensity Creates Challenges

The report notes that competitive and political pressures limit Thailand's growth potential relative to other Asian telecom markets. The crowded mobile market and shift from legacy services also hamper revenue expansion. But steady development is still expected over the next decade, benefiting from ongoing investments in new networks to enable emerging technologies like 5G and fibre broadband.

Telecoms Infrastructure/5G/M&A/Infrastructure

Infrastructure funds, pension funds and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure.

This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.

However, in the medium term, the telco sector is likely to digest the two mega-mergers of DTAC and True Corp as well as AIs acquiring Jamsine. Despite, the government merging TOT and CAT Telecom into NT, it is unlikely to drive competition in the marketplace. The publisher projects strong earnings growth despite the required 5G and fibre to the home investments by the telecommunications operators and a new wave of M&A, network sharing deals over the next two to three 3 years.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G is transforming the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

The report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Thailand telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Thailand Population

1.2 Thailand's Economy

1.3 Thailand's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2022-2030

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Advanced Info Service Profile

3.2 True Corporation Profile

3.3 National Telecom (NT) Profile

3.4 Jasmine Profile

4 Mobile market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings

4.3.2 5G Launch and 5G Auctions Results

4.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

6 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

6.1.1 Government Plans

6.1.2 Submarine Cables

7 Thailand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

7.1 Thailand Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2023

7.2 Thailand Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.3 Thailand Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

7.4 Telco Digital Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics/Opportunities

8.1 Consolidation Opportunities

8.2 Diversification Opportunities

8.2.1 e-Commerce

8.2.2 Digital Payments

8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

9 Telco M&A Transaction Database

